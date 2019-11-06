Wednesday, November 6 Morning Forecast

Soaking rain sets up tonight, Flash Flood Watch in effect in Arkansas

Showers/ drizzle are starting to break out this morning as clouds increase.

We’ll keep a few showers possible this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy to overcast ahead of a cold front. Southerly winds keep us mild with highs in the middle and upper 50’s.

The cold front comes through tonight and stalls south of I-44. Moisture and lift upstairs in the atmosphere set the stage for a widespread/ sometimes heavy rain event.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in northern Arkansas until 12 PM Thursday. There, rain totals 2-3″ are expected. The southern tier of Missouri could get 1-2″ of rain. North of the interstate should expect much lighter totals, 0.25-0.5″.

We’ll start with the steady rain to the south early tomorrow before the rain exits by noon. As the precipitation exits, temperatures will start to tumble towards freezing. The northern fringe of this rain could mix with some snowflakes, however, a lag in the coldest air getting here will limit any road impacts. While a slick spot or two will be possible to the north, I am not worried about significant icing impacts.

Clouds clear as the rain exits Thursday, expect sunshine in the afternoon. However, blustery winds out of the north will usher in a much cooler air mass, highs get stuck in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Winds calm and the cold settles by Friday morning, letting lows tumble into the upper teens and 20’s!

Chilly sunshine hangs around through Friday with highs in the 40’s. We’ll warm up through the weekend with highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

Our next cold front comes through mostly dry late Sunday, a few flurries are possible early Monday. The bigger impact will be the Arctic air rushing in on Monday — temperatures will be the coldest they’ve been so far this season! Expect highs in the 30’s with lows in the teens and 20’s!!

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
35°F Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 34F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Wind
18 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
39°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
39°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 35°
Periods of heavy rain
Periods of heavy rain 40% 58° 35°

Thursday

41° / 22°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 60% 41° 22°

Friday

47° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 47° 30°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 59° 42°

Sunday

60° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 28°

Monday

37° / 20°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 37° 20°

Tuesday

36° / 24°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 36° 24°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

46°

8 AM
Showers
40%
46°

47°

9 AM
Showers
40%
47°

49°

10 AM
Showers
50%
49°

50°

11 AM
Showers
40%
50°

51°

12 PM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

1 PM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

58°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
58°

53°

5 PM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

7 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

8 PM
Rain
70%
52°

52°

9 PM
Rain
80%
52°

52°

10 PM
Rain
90%
52°

51°

11 PM
Rain
90%
51°

51°

12 AM
Rain
100%
51°

50°

1 AM
Rain
100%
50°

49°

2 AM
Rain
100%
49°

47°

3 AM
Rain
80%
47°

43°

4 AM
Rain
90%
43°

40°

5 AM
Rain
80%
40°

38°

6 AM
Showers
50%
38°

