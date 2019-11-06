Wednesday, November 6 Morning Forecast

Showers/ drizzle are starting to break out this morning as clouds increase.

We’ll keep a few showers possible this afternoon. Skies remain mostly cloudy to overcast ahead of a cold front. Southerly winds keep us mild with highs in the middle and upper 50’s.

The cold front comes through tonight and stalls south of I-44. Moisture and lift upstairs in the atmosphere set the stage for a widespread/ sometimes heavy rain event.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in northern Arkansas until 12 PM Thursday. There, rain totals 2-3″ are expected. The southern tier of Missouri could get 1-2″ of rain. North of the interstate should expect much lighter totals, 0.25-0.5″.

We’ll start with the steady rain to the south early tomorrow before the rain exits by noon. As the precipitation exits, temperatures will start to tumble towards freezing. The northern fringe of this rain could mix with some snowflakes, however, a lag in the coldest air getting here will limit any road impacts. While a slick spot or two will be possible to the north, I am not worried about significant icing impacts.

Clouds clear as the rain exits Thursday, expect sunshine in the afternoon. However, blustery winds out of the north will usher in a much cooler air mass, highs get stuck in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

Winds calm and the cold settles by Friday morning, letting lows tumble into the upper teens and 20’s!

Chilly sunshine hangs around through Friday with highs in the 40’s. We’ll warm up through the weekend with highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

Our next cold front comes through mostly dry late Sunday, a few flurries are possible early Monday. The bigger impact will be the Arctic air rushing in on Monday — temperatures will be the coldest they’ve been so far this season! Expect highs in the 30’s with lows in the teens and 20’s!!