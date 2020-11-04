Wednesday, November 4 Morning Forecast

We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. We will see some high cloudiness with temperatures in the middle 70’s!

Today will be warm and breezy with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. It will also be breezy with gusts out of the south at 20-25 mph. This could bring some fire concerns today. Limit outdoor burning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s with a few clouds.

Thursday and Friday will both have temperatures in the middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

This weekend looks quiet and mild as well with temperatures in the lower 70’s both days. Sunday will feature a few more clouds. Rain chances return early next week with a storm system that will need to be watched for some stronger storms and heavy rainfall potential.





A cold front will move through the Ozarks Monday into Tuesday bringing showers and cooler temperatures back. Again, need to watch this front for the potential for some severe storms.

Behind that front will be cooler conditions in the 50’s for the rest of the week.