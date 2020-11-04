Wednesday, November 4 Evening Forecast

A sunny morning gave way to filtered sunshine by this afternoon. This helped trim back the warmth a little bit, but we still managed to make it into the mid-70s before the clouds thickened up. The high cloudiness will make for filtered moonshine overnight with temperatures falling back into the 40s and low 50s.

The wave of high cloudiness will be on the way out around sunrise with the remainder of Thursday looking sunny and warm. Temperatures will once again warm into the mid-70s.

The warm streak will continue into the weekend. Winds will be light Friday early Friday morning with some patchy fog possible. This will especially be true down in the valleys near rivers and lakes. The early fog will give way to mainly sunny skies with some clouds bubbling up in the afternoon warmth.

Saturday looks very similar with some patchy morning fog giving way to sunny skies before clouds bubble up in the afternoon.

Moisture will continue to slowly increase into Sunday, resulting in some morning low cloudiness that will break up into partly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will again be warm and there will be breezier southerly winds by afternoon.

Monday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the stretch with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. There will be a touch of humidity in the air too.

A potent storm may come out of the Southwest by Tuesday leading to a chance for a wave of stormier weather. Wind energy certainly looks to be there with the storm, but the timing of the storm and low levels of instability make the risk of severe storms still questionable.

Colder weather and sunshine will follow on Wednesday.