Wednesday, November 4 Evening Forecast

A sunny morning gave way to filtered sunshine by this afternoon. This helped trim back the warmth a little bit, but we still managed to make it into the mid-70s before the clouds thickened up. The high cloudiness will make for filtered moonshine overnight with temperatures falling back into the 40s and low 50s.

The wave of high cloudiness will be on the way out around sunrise with the remainder of Thursday looking sunny and warm. Temperatures will once again warm into the mid-70s.

The warm streak will continue into the weekend. Winds will be light Friday early Friday morning with some patchy fog possible. This will especially be true down in the valleys near rivers and lakes. The early fog will give way to mainly sunny skies with some clouds bubbling up in the afternoon warmth.

Saturday looks very similar with some patchy morning fog giving way to sunny skies before clouds bubble up in the afternoon.

Moisture will continue to slowly increase into Sunday, resulting in some morning low cloudiness that will break up into partly sunny skies by afternoon. Temperatures will again be warm and there will be breezier southerly winds by afternoon.

Monday is shaping up to be our warmest day of the stretch with morning clouds giving way to partly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. There will be a touch of humidity in the air too.

A potent storm may come out of the Southwest by Tuesday leading to a chance for a wave of stormier weather. Wind energy certainly looks to be there with the storm, but the timing of the storm and low levels of instability make the risk of severe storms still questionable.

Colder weather and sunshine will follow on Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Overcast. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 48°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 0% 76° 48°

Thursday

76° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 76° 49°

Friday

76° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 76° 47°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

78° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 40% 78° 61°

Tuesday

69° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 69° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

59°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

6 PM
Clear
0%
64°

