Wednesday, November 3 Morning Forecast

Another disturbance is bringing showers closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline as we begin the day and that’s where the moisture will stay as we progress through the rest of the AM. Moderate rains are on the table farther south into Arkansas too but we will start to see this wave of moisture depart by lunchtime. Higher pressure builds in and this will help break up the cloud cover from north to south into the afternoon. Temperatures still stay well below average for our Hump Day, only topping out in the upper 40s. You’ll still need a jacket, especially early when temps are in the 30s and 40s. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze are on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Lows will be around the freezing mark as we wake up tomorrow AM. Freeze Warnings have been issued as a result so make sure you bundle up early Thursday. Sunshine holds for our Thursday as high pressure builds back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday with temps back above average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. An area of low pressure looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two. This is something we’ll be watching as we head through the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer