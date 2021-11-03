Wednesday, November 3 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 30°

Thursday

53° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 31°

Friday

55° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 36°

Saturday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 43°

Sunday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 48°

Monday

71° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 55°

Hourly Forecast

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
38°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
40°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
42°

44°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
44°

46°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
46°

47°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

49°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

41°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
41°

39°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
37°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
36°

35°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
35°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
6%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
6%
34°

Another disturbance is bringing showers closer to the Missouri-Arkansas Stateline as we begin the day and that’s where the moisture will stay as we progress through the rest of the AM. Moderate rains are on the table farther south into Arkansas too but we will start to see this wave of moisture depart by lunchtime. Higher pressure builds in and this will help break up the cloud cover from north to south into the afternoon. Temperatures still stay well below average for our Hump Day, only topping out in the upper 40s. You’ll still need a jacket, especially early when temps are in the 30s and 40s. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning. A widespread frost and freeze are on tap so make sure you bring in any plants that are susceptible to the cold. Lows will be around the freezing mark as we wake up tomorrow AM. Freeze Warnings have been issued as a result so make sure you bundle up early Thursday. Sunshine holds for our Thursday as high pressure builds back in. This will make for a warmer and quieter trend as we end the workweek and kick-start the weekend. Highs will round out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday with temps back above average by Sunday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the 70s for many locations by Sunday afternoon. The milder air continues to stream in as we kick-start the second week of the month with readings in the 70s under plenty of sunshine. An area of low pressure looks to move our way late Tuesday and it could bring a stray shower or two. This is something we’ll be watching as we head through the rest of the week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

37°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

41°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

38°F Cloudy Feels like 34°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

32°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mainly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

38°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

