Wednesday, November 3 Evening Forecast

Sunshine returned to most of the area Wednesday, sending temperatures into the low 50s. Pesky clouds continued to blanket the skies in some areas west of Hwy. 65 and this will play a role in the freeze potential Thursday morning.

For tonight, pockets of low cloudiness will likely hang around over parts of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Just how extensive is questionable and this makes the risk of freezing temperatures more iffy west of Hwy. 65. A Freeze Warning has been posted for those areas, and at the very least there will be some pockets of frost. East of Hwy. 65 a freeze is more likely with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s and low 30s by morning.

Clouds will likely persist in some areas of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas Thursday with sunnier weather to the east. Temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

Another light freeze is possible Friday morning. Lingering pockets of low cloudiness could hamper that risk again to the west. The clouds should finally thin out to mostly clear conditions during the day Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s.

Southwest winds and sunshine will make for a nice warming trend through the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the low to mid-60s with highs Sunday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The nice streak of weather will continue into Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday as a new storm takes shape to the west. That storm will move into the area by Wednesday night and could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Timing and instability levels with the storm are still iffy making it tough to pin down a risk for stronger storms, but the ingredients may be there.

We’ll end next week on a colder note.