Wednesday, November 3 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 32°

Thursday

53° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 32°

Friday

56° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 56° 36°

Saturday

64° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 42°

Sunday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 46°

Monday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 55°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
45°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

37°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

35°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
34°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
34°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
34°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
35°

38°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

42°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
42°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
48°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
45°

Sunshine returned to most of the area Wednesday, sending temperatures into the low 50s. Pesky clouds continued to blanket the skies in some areas west of Hwy. 65 and this will play a role in the freeze potential Thursday morning.

For tonight, pockets of low cloudiness will likely hang around over parts of Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. Just how extensive is questionable and this makes the risk of freezing temperatures more iffy west of Hwy. 65. A Freeze Warning has been posted for those areas, and at the very least there will be some pockets of frost. East of Hwy. 65 a freeze is more likely with temperatures slipping into the upper 20s and low 30s by morning.

Clouds will likely persist in some areas of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas Thursday with sunnier weather to the east. Temperatures will once again climb into the low to mid-50s Thursday afternoon.

Another light freeze is possible Friday morning. Lingering pockets of low cloudiness could hamper that risk again to the west. The clouds should finally thin out to mostly clear conditions during the day Friday with temperatures climbing into the mid-50s.

Southwest winds and sunshine will make for a nice warming trend through the weekend. Highs Saturday will climb into the low to mid-60s with highs Sunday in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The nice streak of weather will continue into Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday as a new storm takes shape to the west. That storm will move into the area by Wednesday night and could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Ozarks. Timing and instability levels with the storm are still iffy making it tough to pin down a risk for stronger storms, but the ingredients may be there.

We’ll end next week on a colder note.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

46°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F Generally clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Mostly clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph WSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

