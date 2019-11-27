Wednesday, November 27 Morning Forecast

HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect north of I-44 until 9 AM. There gusts up to 50-60 mph are possible this morning. This warning will get replaced with a WIND ADVISORY from 9 AM to NOON for gusts up to 45 mph.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect elsewhere in the Ozarks until noon for gusts up to 45 mph.

Remember, wind alerts mean difficult driving conditions are expected. With these gusts out of the west, expect your cars to sway on north-south highways. Be careful next to trucks! Down trees and power outages are also possible this morning, be careful!

Our potent low pressure is spinning just to our northeast, pulling in very strong winds into the Ozarks this morning. As the low pulls away to the east, winds will relax this afternoon. Gusts to 35-45 mph are expected early, decreasing to 10-15 mph by this evening.

These winds are out of the west on the backside of the low, also pulling in a much colder air mass. Highs will get stuck in the middle 40’s today despite sunshine.

Tonight, clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. Expect lows in the middle 30’s.

We’ll start Thanksgiving cold with showers arriving from the south. A weak disturbance ahead of our next big storm will keep a cold rain around for turkey day. Expect clouds, showers, and cold turkey! Highs will struggle in the upper 30’s.

The core of the big storm starts to approach by Friday. Breezy southerly winds start to kick, so highs will be warmer in the lower 50’s. We’ll keep clouds and showers rolling through, shoppers grab umbrellas.

We’ll continue to stay warm, windy, and wet on Saturday as the big storm makes its pass. Highs will be in the lower 60’s with southerly gusts over 40 mph. We’ll have a lot of wind energy to feed off of again, but limited fuel to grow thunderstorms. Like this last round of severe weather, we may be looking at a limited threat for damaging wind Friday night/ Saturday morning.

Showers exit on Saturday but winds stay gusty through Sunday. Much colder air will keep us in the 40’s on Sunday. We’ll gradually warm up as winds die down early next week.