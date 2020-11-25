Wednesday, November 25 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a rainy and active overnight, this system is beginning to track eastward but we’re not out of the woods just yet. The cold front is pushing a lot of the moisture out of here, but clouds and lingering showers will continue wraparound this low pressure center. This means a few showers are possible especially earlier on in the day along with much cooler temps. Northwesterly winds will be breezy, keeping us in the upper 40s. Overnight, we do begin to clear out with temps falling below freezing so expect a cold start to our Turkey Day!

The western part of the Show-Me State is looking even nicer for our Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and much warmer temps. Winds will turn back around from the south as high pressure builds in. The winds will be light, around 5-15 mph. The calmer winds and sunshine will allow us to climb back into the lower 60s so get outside and enjoy it. It’ll be great to throw that football around!

A weak cold front moves through the region on Black Friday, bringing our highs back toward average for this time of year (lower 50s). That disturbance does bring a little more cloud cover but we are not expecting any moisture with this disturbance. Clouds will likely break up by afternoon as high pressure takes back over. We do clear out heading into the weekend with seasonable readings for Saturday. We’ll be monitoring another storm system which may ride just to our south. If it pushes farther north, it could bring more showers Sunday. If moisture lags a little bit longer, we could possibly see a few snowflakes mix in across parts of the viewing area. It’s something we’ll be watching. A blast of colder air will take over behind that system with highs only in the lower to middle 40s Sunday. Monday will be even colder with temps only topping out in the upper 30s with lows in the teens. BRRR! Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Monday and Tuesday with slightly warmer conditions for our 1st day of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Springfield Mo

47°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear skies. Low 30F. Winds W/S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partially clear skies. Low 30F. Winds W/S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 47° 30°

Thursday

62° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 40°

Friday

53° / 27°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 53° 27°

Saturday

54° / 36°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 54° 36°

Sunday

45° / 25°
Showers
Showers 40% 45° 25°

Monday

38° / 19°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 38° 19°

Tuesday

44° / 26°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 44° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
43°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
44°

44°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

35°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
35°

33°

3 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°
Downstream 300x100