Wednesday, November 25 Morning Forecast

After a rainy and active overnight, this system is beginning to track eastward but we’re not out of the woods just yet. The cold front is pushing a lot of the moisture out of here, but clouds and lingering showers will continue wraparound this low pressure center. This means a few showers are possible especially earlier on in the day along with much cooler temps. Northwesterly winds will be breezy, keeping us in the upper 40s. Overnight, we do begin to clear out with temps falling below freezing so expect a cold start to our Turkey Day!

The western part of the Show-Me State is looking even nicer for our Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and much warmer temps. Winds will turn back around from the south as high pressure builds in. The winds will be light, around 5-15 mph. The calmer winds and sunshine will allow us to climb back into the lower 60s so get outside and enjoy it. It’ll be great to throw that football around!

A weak cold front moves through the region on Black Friday, bringing our highs back toward average for this time of year (lower 50s). That disturbance does bring a little more cloud cover but we are not expecting any moisture with this disturbance. Clouds will likely break up by afternoon as high pressure takes back over. We do clear out heading into the weekend with seasonable readings for Saturday. We’ll be monitoring another storm system which may ride just to our south. If it pushes farther north, it could bring more showers Sunday. If moisture lags a little bit longer, we could possibly see a few snowflakes mix in across parts of the viewing area. It’s something we’ll be watching. A blast of colder air will take over behind that system with highs only in the lower to middle 40s Sunday. Monday will be even colder with temps only topping out in the upper 30s with lows in the teens. BRRR! Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Monday and Tuesday with slightly warmer conditions for our 1st day of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer