Wednesday, November 25 Evening Forecast

The storm that whipped across the area last night left behind an ugly day across the area. Skies have been cloudy, temperatures have been cold and there have been some misty light showers. Believe it or not, we’re looking at big turnaround in time for Thanksgiving.

For tonight, clouds will linger through the evening, clearing from the west late tonight into early Thursday. The clearing skies will open the door to colder temperatures with a light freeze expected Thursday morning. Patchy areas of dense fog are also expected with the leftover moisture and light winds that will find overnight.

The morning fog will give way to a bright Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine and warmer air moving in with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Quiet weather will continue through Friday. A cold front will slip quietly across the area early Friday bringing some cloud cover with it. Clouds will thin out later in the morning with mainly sunny skies slated for the afternoon hours. Clouds will take longer to slip out of Northern Arkansas but this is also where temperatures will be warmest with highs in the upper 50s. Low to mid 50s are expected further north.

Saturday will begin cold with morning readings in the upper 20s. The day will remain sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another storm will slide by just south of the area Saturday night through Sunday. It will be close enough to sling clouds and light showers our way for Sunday. This will make for a chilly day with highs only in the 40s.

As the storm moves east a blast of cold air will drop south behind it. This will be the coldest round of weather so far this season with highs only in the 30s Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday morning with sunny skies warming temperatures into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will moderate ahead of fast moving front Wednesday.

Overcast

Springfield Mo

40°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear skies. Low 30F. Winds W/S at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Partially clear skies. Low 30F. Winds W/S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

41°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Some passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 30°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 30% 47° 30°

Thursday

61° / 38°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 61° 38°

Friday

54° / 27°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 54° 27°

Saturday

53° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 53° 33°

Sunday

44° / 25°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 44° 25°

Monday

37° / 21°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 37° 21°

Tuesday

44° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 26°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

36°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

31°

7 AM
Clear
10%
31°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
36°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

51°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

