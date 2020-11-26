Wednesday, November 25 Evening Forecast

The storm that whipped across the area last night left behind an ugly day across the area. Skies have been cloudy, temperatures have been cold and there have been some misty light showers. Believe it or not, we’re looking at big turnaround in time for Thanksgiving.

For tonight, clouds will linger through the evening, clearing from the west late tonight into early Thursday. The clearing skies will open the door to colder temperatures with a light freeze expected Thursday morning. Patchy areas of dense fog are also expected with the leftover moisture and light winds that will find overnight.

The morning fog will give way to a bright Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine and warmer air moving in with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.







Quiet weather will continue through Friday. A cold front will slip quietly across the area early Friday bringing some cloud cover with it. Clouds will thin out later in the morning with mainly sunny skies slated for the afternoon hours. Clouds will take longer to slip out of Northern Arkansas but this is also where temperatures will be warmest with highs in the upper 50s. Low to mid 50s are expected further north.





Saturday will begin cold with morning readings in the upper 20s. The day will remain sunny with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another storm will slide by just south of the area Saturday night through Sunday. It will be close enough to sling clouds and light showers our way for Sunday. This will make for a chilly day with highs only in the 40s.

As the storm moves east a blast of cold air will drop south behind it. This will be the coldest round of weather so far this season with highs only in the 30s Monday. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and low 20s Tuesday morning with sunny skies warming temperatures into the low to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will moderate ahead of fast moving front Wednesday.