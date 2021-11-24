Wednesday, November 24 Morning Forecast

Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves tonight. With that, winds will be stronger from the SSW today making for another above-average day. Highs, later on, will surge back into the mid and upper 60s for many of us. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with wind chills in the 30s. Make sure you bring that heavier coat along. A shower or two is possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the early morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but moisture chances are looking minimal at this point. Behind that boundary, temps will take another dip by the start of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer