Wednesday, November 24 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 65° 34°

Thursday

42° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 42° 23°

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 37°

Sunday

50° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 50° 36°

Monday

63° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 63° 40°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
59°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
60°

62°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
62°

63°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
14%
61°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

7 PM
Few Showers
33%
60°

59°

8 PM
Showers
48%
59°

58°

9 PM
Rain
84%
58°

58°

10 PM
Rain
94%
58°

56°

11 PM
Rain
93%
56°

56°

12 AM
Rain
92%
56°

52°

1 AM
Rain
91%
52°

48°

2 AM
Rain
67%
48°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
46°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
44°

42°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
42°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

36°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
36°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
35°

35°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

36°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
36°

Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves tonight. With that, winds will be stronger from the SSW today making for another above-average day. Highs, later on, will surge back into the mid and upper 60s for many of us. An area of low pressure will move through the region, dragging a cold front along with it. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight Wednesday and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the lower 40s across the Ozarks for our Turkey Day, with wind chills in the 30s. Make sure you bring that heavier coat along. A shower or two is possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the early morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Temps look to rebound once again by early next week with sunshine and milder air prevailing on Monday. Afternoon readings will likely be back into the low to mid-60s. Our next cold front looks to approach the area early next week but moisture chances are looking minimal at this point. Behind that boundary, temps will take another dip by the start of December.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair/Wind

Springfield Mo

57°F Fair/Wind Feels like 53°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with rain showers. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
34°F Considerable cloudiness with rain showers. Low 34F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
38°F Rain. Low 38F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

59°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

58°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
36°F Periods of rain. Low 36F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
97%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

56°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
43°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

