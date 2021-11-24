Wednesday, November 24 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 33°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 65° 33°

Thursday

41° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 23°

Friday

52° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 36°

Saturday

60° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Sunday

52° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 34°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 38°

Tuesday

60° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Light Rain
82%
58°

57°

11 PM
Rain
94%
57°

57°

12 AM
Rain
77%
57°

53°

1 AM
Rain
90%
53°

48°

2 AM
Rain
93%
48°

46°

3 AM
Light Rain
68%
46°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
44°

41°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
41°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
39°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
36°

36°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
36°

37°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

40°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

39°

5 PM
Clear
0%
39°

36°

6 PM
Clear
0%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
1%
33°

31°

8 PM
Clear
1%
31°

30°

9 PM
Clear
1%
30°

Thanksgiving Eve came with gusty winds and mild temperatures. It looks like the rain will hold off until later this evening. The good news is that the rain won’t impact Thanksgiving Day, but it will be a lot colder.

For tonight, we’ll find rain developing by mid-evening from northwest to southeast. Showers will become more of a steady rain for a time before the rain wraps up before sunrise. Rain amounts will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch with the heavier amounts favored near and south of the interstate.

Colder air will move in by morning with temperatures in the mid 30s Thanksgiving morning. Skies won’t be completely cloudy, but there will be a fair amount of high cloudiness throughout the morning. These clouds will thin out during the afternoon with skies becoming clear. Temperatures won’t climb much with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest keeping wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

The gusty winds will ease Thursday night with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.

It will be a frosty start to the day Friday with sunny skies thawing things out by mid-morning. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon with skies remaining bright.

Weekend weather will come with a warm-up on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. High cloudiness will increase over much of the area during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colder weather will spread into the area by Sunday making for a chillier day. We may start the day with some cloud cover too, but it will quickly give way to sunny skies.

If you’re decorating the yard or house for Christmas this weekend, every day will be dry but Saturday is shaping up to be the nicest thanks to warmer temperatures.

It looks like the pattern will remain quiet as we close out November and head into December. Temperatures will be above normal too. It doesn’t look like there will be any rain in the forecast again until late next week.

Rain

Springfield Mo

58°F Rain Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with rain showers. Low 33F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
33°F Considerable cloudiness with rain showers. Low 33F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

57°F Rain Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
37°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
40°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
36°F Rain. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
43°F Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

