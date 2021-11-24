Wednesday, November 24 Evening Forecast

Thanksgiving Eve came with gusty winds and mild temperatures. It looks like the rain will hold off until later this evening. The good news is that the rain won’t impact Thanksgiving Day, but it will be a lot colder.

For tonight, we’ll find rain developing by mid-evening from northwest to southeast. Showers will become more of a steady rain for a time before the rain wraps up before sunrise. Rain amounts will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch with the heavier amounts favored near and south of the interstate.







Colder air will move in by morning with temperatures in the mid 30s Thanksgiving morning. Skies won’t be completely cloudy, but there will be a fair amount of high cloudiness throughout the morning. These clouds will thin out during the afternoon with skies becoming clear. Temperatures won’t climb much with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest keeping wind chills in the 30s throughout the day.

The gusty winds will ease Thursday night with temperatures tumbling into the low to mid-20s by Friday morning.

It will be a frosty start to the day Friday with sunny skies thawing things out by mid-morning. Temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-50s during the afternoon with skies remaining bright.

Weekend weather will come with a warm-up on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. High cloudiness will increase over much of the area during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Colder weather will spread into the area by Sunday making for a chillier day. We may start the day with some cloud cover too, but it will quickly give way to sunny skies.

If you’re decorating the yard or house for Christmas this weekend, every day will be dry but Saturday is shaping up to be the nicest thanks to warmer temperatures.

It looks like the pattern will remain quiet as we close out November and head into December. Temperatures will be above normal too. It doesn’t look like there will be any rain in the forecast again until late next week.