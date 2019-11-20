Wednesday, November 20 Morning Forecast

Breezy and warm with increasing clouds today, showers arrive late

High pressure that kept us sunny yesterday is nudging east as a low pressure/ associated cold front strengthens to the west. The Ozarks are sandwiched in between, making for a breezy day!

Expect southerly winds ahead of our cold front to be breezy, sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. This will push highs well above average, into the middle / upper 60’s. We keep this boost in the warming trend despite an increase in cloud cover. While we’re starting out sunny, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day.

Showers arrive west after 7 PM this evening and become more widespread overnight. Lows drop into the middle 50’s — staying very mild with the blanket of clouds and breezy south winds.

Tomorrow we’ll start out with clouds and a few showers and keep that chance through the day as the cold front slides through. I expect highs in the middle 60’s to occur early, after 1 PM the front goes to the south shifting winds to the north. That will allow for a cooler air mass to fill in, temperatures fall back into the 50’s by dismissal.

We’ll have temperatures continue to fall into the upper 30’s by Friday morning with the continued chance for showers as our front stalls south.

By Friday the core of the storm upstairs in the atmosphere finally squeezes its way in behind the front. This will keep continued clouds and showers chances through Friday afternoon. However, with the front already to our south and north winds in place, highs will be chillier in the 40’s.

Rain totals could approach 1″ to the south where the front stalls. Otherwise lighter totals, less than 1″ are expected north of I-44 out of this two-day rain event.

As the precipitation exits as the storm swirls east late Friday, a few snow flurries could mix in as temperatures dip towards freezing. I expect little snow and no impact to roads with this very small taste of winter weather.

Skies clear by Saturday morning and lows get cold in the upper 20’s. By Saturday afternoon we’ll have lots of sunshine and chilly highs in the 40’s.

We’ll pick up another warming trend Sunday, pushing temperatures back closer to average with highs in the 50’s. Sunny and warm on Monday with highs in the 60’s.

The next big storm could bring a windswept rain by Tuesday but there is low confidence on track and intensity of this storm. Stay tuned for updates — this would hit in time for Thanksgiving travel on Tuesday/ Wednesday.

