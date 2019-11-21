Wednesday, November 20 Evening Forecast

Warm temperatures paid the area a visit today, but the visit will be brief with another shot of cold arriving Thursday night. The change in the pattern will come with waves of wet weather too.

For tonight, we’ll see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times through much of the night. Showers will be a bit more widespread north of the interstate, but even areas to the south should see some rain. Temperatures won’t fall much with lows only in the 50s and winds will remain brisk out of the south.

Much of the shower activity will be east of the area by sunrise with clouds blanketing the area. The cold front will still be located to the northeast with higher humidity nosing in ahead of the front. This will keep temperatures mild through the morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A few showers may occur ahead of the front with a line of showers right along the front. That front will arrive near I-44 shortly before noon, pushing southeast of the interstate through the afternoon hours. Winds will shift to the northwest once the front goes through, ushering in cooler temperatures with readings falling back through the 50s.

The front will make it into North Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri by early evening Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will flare up near and north of the front with some heavier rain possible across Northern Arkansas into Southern Missouri. This wave of rain will shift east of the area by sunrise with clouds and cold temperatures into Friday morning. Temperatures will settle into the mid-30s north to around 40° south.

Another wave of showers will move in Friday as the core of the storm approaches from the west. The day as a whole looks cold and damp with temperatures stuck in the 30s to low 40s.

Showers and drizzle will linger into Friday night with a possible changeover to freezing drizzle and very light snow after midnight. This will tend to be along and north of the interstate and there will be little to no accumulation.

RAIN FORECAST THROUGH FRIDAY

Morning clouds Saturday will give way to some sunshine. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s. Better weather follows on Sunday with a great combination of sunshine, light winds and temperatures warming well into the 50s to near 60°.

Monday looks even nicer with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

A pre-Thanksgiving storm will move through Tuesday with showers and windy conditions.

Chilly weather follows for travelers Wednesday, but it looks dry. The pattern looks like it may stay active through the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday with more rain possible before the end of the week.