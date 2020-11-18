Wednesday, November 18 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for mid-week, which is going to bring us more sunshine and warmth.

The big change today is going to be the blustery winds. As the pressure gradient tightens over the region, winds will uptick from the south, with gusts possibly over 35 mph.

This flow will keep us milder than normal with highs climbing back into the 60s for many of us. There could be some isolated spots that surge into the 70s.

Tonight will be milder with the southerly breeze calming just a touch but it will remain strong around 15-25 mph. This will prevent our temps from dropping as much as they have in previous nights. Lows will dip toward 50° which is around 15° warmer than average.

Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout much of the Ozarks. The winds will be even stronger from the south on Thursday which will help our temps really warm up.

With the dry air in play, we’ll also have an elevated fire risk both today and tomorrow so avoid that outdoor burning if you can. Red Flag Warnings have been issued until 6 PM this evening. We begin to see some changes on Friday as the sunshine fades and clouds take over.

This thanks to our next system which moves in just in time for the weekend. Overcast conditions are on the docket for Saturday with highs remaining well above average, in the mid-upper 60s. Rain showers will likely develop by late in the day and continue through a good chunk of our Sunday. The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as moisture streams northward.

A cold front will swing through the region as this disturbance tracks through. which will bring falling temps through Sunday. Expect highs to only be in the upper 40s early in the day, and then dipping into the upper 30s by afternoon. Any lingering moisture should be out of here by Sunday night as the area of low-pressure tracks east. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes back over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the low to middle 50s which is near normal for late November. The sunshine doesn’t last long as another disturbance moves in by Tuesday possibly bringing more rain.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Clear. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

37°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

37°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear. Low 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 50°

Thursday

74° / 53°
Sunny and wind
Sunny and wind 0% 74° 53°

Friday

69° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Saturday

65° / 48°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 65° 48°

Sunday

48° / 33°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 48° 33°

Monday

53° / 38°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 53° 38°

Tuesday

56° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 56° 38°

Hourly Forecast

41°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

8 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

9 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

