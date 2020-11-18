Wednesday, November 18 Morning Forecast

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern for mid-week, which is going to bring us more sunshine and warmth.

The big change today is going to be the blustery winds. As the pressure gradient tightens over the region, winds will uptick from the south, with gusts possibly over 35 mph.

This flow will keep us milder than normal with highs climbing back into the 60s for many of us. There could be some isolated spots that surge into the 70s.

Tonight will be milder with the southerly breeze calming just a touch but it will remain strong around 15-25 mph. This will prevent our temps from dropping as much as they have in previous nights. Lows will dip toward 50° which is around 15° warmer than average.

Thursday is looking to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout much of the Ozarks. The winds will be even stronger from the south on Thursday which will help our temps really warm up.

With the dry air in play, we’ll also have an elevated fire risk both today and tomorrow so avoid that outdoor burning if you can. Red Flag Warnings have been issued until 6 PM this evening. We begin to see some changes on Friday as the sunshine fades and clouds take over.

This thanks to our next system which moves in just in time for the weekend. Overcast conditions are on the docket for Saturday with highs remaining well above average, in the mid-upper 60s. Rain showers will likely develop by late in the day and continue through a good chunk of our Sunday. The rain could fall heavy at times overnight into Sunday as moisture streams northward.

A cold front will swing through the region as this disturbance tracks through. which will bring falling temps through Sunday. Expect highs to only be in the upper 40s early in the day, and then dipping into the upper 30s by afternoon. Any lingering moisture should be out of here by Sunday night as the area of low-pressure tracks east. Monday will be drier with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes back over. Afternoon readings look to climb back into the low to middle 50s which is near normal for late November. The sunshine doesn’t last long as another disturbance moves in by Tuesday possibly bringing more rain.

Have great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer