Wednesday, November 18 Evening Forecast

Temperatures surged today with highs around 70° across much of Western Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. The warming trend will continue into Thursday with more of the area enjoying the warmth. This will be followed by a weekend that will turn wet and cold.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with breezy southerly winds continuing. This will keep temperatures from dropping too much with readings only falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunny, warm weather will come with gusty winds on Thursday. A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas along and north of I-44 where gusts over 40 mph are possible. The windy weather will also drive up the fire danger and brush burning should be avoided.

Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 70s over most of the area. This will bring Springfield close to the record high of 76° for the date.

A transition toward cloudier and colder weather will begin Friday. A cold front will edge south across Missouri during the day Friday arriving a little south of Hwy. 54 by the end of the day. Moisture will be moving north to meet the front and the day as a whole looks cloudier, especially closer to Central Missouri. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas where more sun is expected.

The front will continue to slip slowly south across Southern Missouri during the day Saturday. Cloudy skies and showers will build south behind the front along with falling temperatures. There will be a broad range in temperatures with afternoon temperatures in the 40s north to low 70s over Northern Arkansas.

A wave of low pressure will ripple along the front Saturday night into Sunday morning generating a steadier, heavier wave of rain, especially north of the state line near the interstate. The rain will taper off from the northwest during the afternoon, but temperatures won’t climb much remaining stuck in the 40s.

A bright, crisp day will follow on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

The pattern will be active next week with another storm bringing rain and windier weather to the area Tuesday. This could be another potent storm with a lot of wind energy. Right now, it appears that there won’t be much instability as the storm moves through minimizing the severe weather risk.

A brief break will follow Wednesday into Thursday with another shot at rain as a storm moves through before the end of the week, good news for those of you traveling for Thanksgiving.