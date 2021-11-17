Wednesday, November 17 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 32°

Thursday

48° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 26°

Friday

52° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 32°

Saturday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Sunday

56° / 29°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 29°

Monday

43° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 25°

Tuesday

52° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

63°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
63°

64°

11 AM
Showers
45%
64°

64°

12 PM
Showers
53%
64°

54°

1 PM
Showers
51%
54°

52°

2 PM
Showers
47%
52°

50°

3 PM
Showers
46%
50°

49°

4 PM
Showers
42%
49°

48°

5 PM
Showers
36%
48°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
46°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
17%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
45°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

42°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

40°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

A cold front is on the move today and this will bring some changes to the region as we progress through the next 24 hours. As this boundary slides eastward, scattered showers develop so you may want to pack the umbrella just in case. Hit and miss showers are on the table from about mid-morning through later on this evening. Temperatures start off mild too, ahead of the front, with falling temps expected during the afternoon. It’ll be a tale of two seasons for our Hump Day with readings in the 60s early with the 40s in store later on. A shower or two is still possible during the early part of the night as the cold front departs but we will quickly clear out as high pressure builds in during the wee hours of our Thursday. As we awaken tomorrow, readings will be much colder, rounding out near freezing. You’ll need the heavier jackets once again as even colder air streams into the Ozarks. Highs for our Thursday, even though it will be bright will only be in the 40s. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning tumble back into the 20s which is well below average for this time of November. Winds do begin to turn around from the south as we get into Friday and that will make for a warming trend into the first half of the weekend. A few more clouds move in Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive on Sunday. Ahead of this one, highs moderate back into the 60s Saturday afternoon which will be just a little above the norm for late November. This cold front tracks through the area on Sunday which brings another shower chance. It’s not looking like a washout of a day at all, and in fact, it looks like we’ll see a little sunshine. Monday will be drier and much colder with highs falling back into the lower and middle 40s. Overnight lows once again will dip into the 20s so keep those winter coats out. High pressure holds through early Thanksgiving week keeping the sunshine and quiet conditions around both Monday and Tuesday. If you have any plans to travel, it’s not looking too bad, at least regionally.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
37°F Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
38°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Walking Wagging Forecast

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100