Wednesday, November 13 Morning Forecast

BRRR!! Another cold start this morning! While temperatures are warmer than yesterday and farther from record, we are still starting out in the teens at the bus stop! Steady southerly winds are putting wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up as you head out the door!

Our Arctic high that brought record cold yesterday is shifting east today. The shift to the east will put southerly winds in control today. Those southerly winds will get breezy ahead of a cold front, gusting to 30 mph at times today.

Southerly winds will kick the Arctic air mass out to the East Coast, sending our highs finally above freezing in the middle 40’s! While warmer than yesterday, 46 degrees is still about 15 degrees below average.

Expect mostly sunny skies with the warm-up today.

Tonight a cold front passes through the Ozarks dry — no rain/ snow is expected. However, it will switch winds to the north. Temperatures won’t be as bitter, dropping into the middle 20’s.

The north wind shift will bring in a cool shot on Thursday, throwing a wrench into our warming trend. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s for highs despite sunshine. This is about 20 degrees below average.

The warming trend resumes on Friday with the return of southerly winds and sunshine — highs get back closer to 50 degrees. Much of the same is expected on Saturday.

By Sunday a weak hiccup upstairs in the atmosphere will bring a few more clouds and maybe a shower. Most of us stay dry with highs in the upper 40’s.

The warming trend continues with sunshine early next week, temperatures creeping closer to 60 degrees.