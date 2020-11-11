Wednesday, November 11 Morning Forecast

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, much colder air has seeped into the viewing area. Northerly winds have calmed some and that has allowed our temps to really tumble overnight. Don’t forget the jacket this morning because temps will be near and below freezing for many of us.

High pressure is in control behind this boundary and this will keep us quiet and more seasonable for this time of the year. Our Veteran’s Day will feature highs in the mid to upper 50s around the metro with neighborhoods closer to the Arkansas State-line in the lower 60s.

A few more clouds will stream in ahead of a weak cold front tomorrow. Temps will also be a little warmer as winds turn back around from the southeast. We’ll stay near average with highs topping out in the low to mid-60s. A stray shower or two is on the table as this front cruises through but the atmosphere remains rather dry and that’s how much of the region will stay.

Friday will be chiller as high pressure briefly builds in. We’ll see some sunshine but it won’t last long as our next disturbance will already be moving our way. This system will bring the chance for more moisture to kick-start the weekend.

Scattered showers and possibly a storm or two are likely. It won’t be a complete washout but you will likely be dodging showers throughout much of the day. A few showers could linger into the overnight before clearing into early Sunday. We can’t rule out a sprinkle early in the day for our eastern communities but overall the latter half of the weekend is looking pleasant and with near-normal highs. High pressure keeps its hold over the region into our 3rd week of November with highs staying seasonable. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s through Tuesday under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer