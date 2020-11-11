Wednesday, November 11 Evening Forecast

Bright and crisp conditions were enjoyed this Veterans Day. Temperatures started in the upper 20s, rising into the upper 50s during the afternoon. Another chilly night is on tap with temperatures tumbling quickly this evening before leveling out near freezing in many spots Thursday morning.

Thursday will start sunny, but clouds will increase from the west after noon. Temperatures will be warmer as winds shift to a more south to southeast direction ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon highs will generally be in the low to mid-60s. Skies will become mainly cloudy with a few spotty very light showers possible late in the day.

The clouds will clear out Thursday evening with temperatures tumbling a little below freezing by Friday morning. Clouds will once again be on the increase by Friday afternoon with a high overcast developing. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will thicken up Friday evening with showers breaking out. Showers will continue into Saturday morning before tapering off. We’ll likely hold onto a fair amount of cloud cover into Saturday afternoon, but there should at least be some breaks in the clouds with temperatures warming well into the 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest.

A cold front will push through Saturday night. It’s a case similar to Tuesday where there will be lots of wind energy, but not much in the way of instability. This will lead to a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms, but the risk of severe weather should remain low.

Colder air will pour into the area Sunday with sunny skies, brisk northwest winds, and highs in the 50s.

The new week will start chilly, but temperatures will climb throughout the week with sunny and dry weather expected.