Wednesday, November 10 Morning Forecast

We’re tracking our next cold front and ahead of it, temps will remain milds and the clouds will be on the increase. We aren’t expecting much sunshine today, and in fact, many of us won’t get a glimpse. As this storm system moves our way, we could see a couple of showers but many will stay dry until we get into the evening. Shower start to move into the I-49 Corridor closer to the evening commute with showers pressing into the heart of the Ozarks around dinnertime. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night though as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the viewing area. A few storms will be possible two as we’ll have a little bit of instability to work within the atmosphere. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A sprinkle or stray shower are still possible early, mainly east of Highway 65 but overall, we’re looking drier. A stronger NW wind will continue to usher in colder conditions as we end the workweek. The chill sticks around on Friday as a result with temps topping out around the upper 40s. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday with highs remaining well below average. Afternoon readings will only be in the mid-40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we’ll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the 60s expected by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer