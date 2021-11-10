Wednesday, November 10 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 46°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 68° 46°

Thursday

56° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 38°

Friday

47° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 29°

Saturday

46° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 34°

Sunday

49° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 49° 35°

Monday

54° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 36°

Tuesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

59°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
59°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
60°

61°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
64°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
64°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

8 PM
Showers
53%
60°

60°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

58°

10 PM
Rain
91%
58°

57°

11 PM
Rain
88%
57°

56°

12 AM
Rain
92%
56°

56°

1 AM
Rain
82%
56°

54°

2 AM
Showers
52%
54°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

51°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
51°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
49°

We’re tracking our next cold front and ahead of it, temps will remain milds and the clouds will be on the increase. We aren’t expecting much sunshine today, and in fact, many of us won’t get a glimpse. As this storm system moves our way, we could see a couple of showers but many will stay dry until we get into the evening. Shower start to move into the I-49 Corridor closer to the evening commute with showers pressing into the heart of the Ozarks around dinnertime. A better chance of rain is on tap Wednesday night though as the cold front associated with this area of low-pressure swings across the viewing area.  A few storms will be possible two as we’ll have a little bit of instability to work within the atmosphere. This boundary will bring a solid cooldown Thursday but drier air will stream in and this will allow for decreasing clouds. A sprinkle or stray shower are still possible early, mainly east of Highway 65 but overall, we’re looking drier. A stronger NW wind will continue to usher in colder conditions as we end the workweek. The chill sticks around on Friday as a result with temps topping out around the upper 40s. High pressure remains in control for a good chunk of the weekend with lots of sunshine on tap Saturday with highs remaining well below average. Afternoon readings will only be in the mid-40s. Another cold front looks to move our way as we end the weekend and ahead of this boundary we’ll rebound a little back close to the 50° mark. That disturbance could also bring a shower or two but chances aren’t looking impressive at the moment. Drier and milder conditions develop early next week as a ridge of high pressure takes back over the Central U.S. with highs in the 60s expected by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers and a few storms at times. Low 46F. Winds S/NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Overcast with showers and a few storms at times. Low 46F. Winds S/NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
48°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

57°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
47°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph SW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

54°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
47°F Rain likely. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
50°F Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

