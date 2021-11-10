Wednesday, November 10 Evening Forecast

We’ll see a quick round of rain overnight ahead of a return to colder weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently developing to the west where there will be a risk of severe weather into the evening. The line of storms may still pose a risk of severe weather through I-49 before a more stable air mass forces the line to weaken. At this time, no severe weather is expected along or east of Hwy. 65, but a severe wind gust or two is possible from Stockton south to Eureka Springs. The line of storms will be approaching Hwy. 65 by 10 pm, quickly sweeping east of the Highway by midnight. Rain will linger the early morning hours Thursday but should exit off to the east of the Ozarks by sunrise. Rain totals will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″.

Colder air will flood in behind the front with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Veterans Day looks bright and breezy with highs in the 50s.

The next chance for showers will come early Friday as a stronger cold front sweeps across the area. The risk of rain will mainly be south of the interstate and should clear out shortly after sunrise. Skies will brighten later in the morning before giving way to some clouds later in the day as cold air pours in. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s with gusty winds making it feel even colder.

A freeze will follow for Saturday morning with temperatures dipping to some of the chilliest levels yet with upper 20s common. Saturday will remain cold with increasing clouds and highs in the 40s.

Another clipper will dive southeast through the region driving another cold front through Sunday. There will be a shot for showers on Sunday along with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The pattern will flip back into a mild mode earl next week. Highs in the 50s Monday will give way to highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is on tap by Wednesday as a cold front pushes south into the Ozarks.