Wednesday, November 10 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 68° 44°

Thursday

56° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 56° 39°

Friday

47° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 47° 28°

Saturday

46° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 46° 36°

Sunday

51° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 51° 32°

Monday

55° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 41°

Tuesday

67° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 67° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
63°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
61°

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
61°

59°

10 PM
Showers
53%
59°

57°

11 PM
Rain
96%
57°

56°

12 AM
Rain
100%
56°

55°

1 AM
Light Rain
85%
55°

54°

2 AM
Light Rain
66%
54°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
50°

49°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
49°

47°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
47°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
46°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
46°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

We’ll see a quick round of rain overnight ahead of a return to colder weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently developing to the west where there will be a risk of severe weather into the evening. The line of storms may still pose a risk of severe weather through I-49 before a more stable air mass forces the line to weaken. At this time, no severe weather is expected along or east of Hwy. 65, but a severe wind gust or two is possible from Stockton south to Eureka Springs. The line of storms will be approaching Hwy. 65 by 10 pm, quickly sweeping east of the Highway by midnight. Rain will linger the early morning hours Thursday but should exit off to the east of the Ozarks by sunrise. Rain totals will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″.

Colder air will flood in behind the front with temperatures by sunrise in the 40s. Veterans Day looks bright and breezy with highs in the 50s.

The next chance for showers will come early Friday as a stronger cold front sweeps across the area. The risk of rain will mainly be south of the interstate and should clear out shortly after sunrise. Skies will brighten later in the morning before giving way to some clouds later in the day as cold air pours in. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s with gusty winds making it feel even colder.

A freeze will follow for Saturday morning with temperatures dipping to some of the chilliest levels yet with upper 20s common. Saturday will remain cold with increasing clouds and highs in the 40s.

Another clipper will dive southeast through the region driving another cold front through Sunday. There will be a shot for showers on Sunday along with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The pattern will flip back into a mild mode earl next week. Highs in the 50s Monday will give way to highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is on tap by Wednesday as a cold front pushes south into the Ozarks.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers and a few storms at times. Low 44F. Winds S/NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Overcast with showers and a few storms at times. Low 44F. Winds S/NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, heavier early. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
47°F Cloudy with periods of rain, heavier early. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
48°F A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

62°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
48°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
51°F Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

