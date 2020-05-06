Wednesday, May 6 Morning Forecast

Cool sunshine today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another nice day ahead!

We’ll keep our cooler air mass in place. Expect a few clouds with highs below normal in the middle 60’s.

Mostly clear skies and light winds give way to chilly 40’s tonight.

By tomorrow we’ll find an increase in clouds with highs in the upper 60’s. Showers arrive late as our next front comes in. Expect showers/ thunder late in the afternoon/ evening, lingering into Thursday night. Widespread rain totals up to 1″ are possible, leading to minor flooding where stream flows are already saturated.

Showers clear by Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. A cool shot arrives behind that front with highs stuck in the 50’s, lower 60’s on Friday.

By Saturday morning it gets cold! Overnight lows dip into the upper 30’s with frost possible. You’ll need to take in any cold-sensitive plants! Expect sunshine and cool 60’s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day looks cool and quiet with highs in the middle 60’s. Our next rain chance arrives Monday into Tuesday.

Overcast

Springfield

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

47°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 64° 43°

Thursday

66° / 49°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 66° 49°

Friday

60° / 37°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 0% 60° 37°

Saturday

65° / 45°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 65° 45°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 64° 40°

Monday

61° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 20% 61° 45°

Tuesday

58° / 49°
Rain
Rain 60% 58° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

50°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

61°

6 PM
Sunny
10%
61°

60°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
10%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
10%
45°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

43°

5 AM
Clear
10%
43°

