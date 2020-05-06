Wednesday, May 6 Morning Forecast

Another nice day ahead!

We’ll keep our cooler air mass in place. Expect a few clouds with highs below normal in the middle 60’s.

Mostly clear skies and light winds give way to chilly 40’s tonight.

By tomorrow we’ll find an increase in clouds with highs in the upper 60’s. Showers arrive late as our next front comes in. Expect showers/ thunder late in the afternoon/ evening, lingering into Thursday night. Widespread rain totals up to 1″ are possible, leading to minor flooding where stream flows are already saturated.

Showers clear by Friday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. A cool shot arrives behind that front with highs stuck in the 50’s, lower 60’s on Friday.

By Saturday morning it gets cold! Overnight lows dip into the upper 30’s with frost possible. You’ll need to take in any cold-sensitive plants! Expect sunshine and cool 60’s on Saturday.

Mother’s Day looks cool and quiet with highs in the middle 60’s. Our next rain chance arrives Monday into Tuesday.