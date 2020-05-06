Wednesday, May 6 Evening Forecast

Clouds that arrived this afternoon will be on the way out this evening as temperatures cool. A chilly night lies ahead with temperatures slipping into the low to mid 40s under mostly starry skies.

The pattern will continue to be a cool one through the upcoming weekend and free of severe weather. That said there will still be some rain at times with a soaking rain expected Thursday night.

Morning sunshine on Thursday will quickly give way to increasing clouds. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. The bulk of the wet weather will move in Thursday evening with showers and a few thunderstorms at times Thursday night. Rain will be heavy at times with rain totals of a half an inch to an inch expected with locally higher totals over an inch.

SOME HEAVY RAIN THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT

The showers will taper off to very light showers or mist by sunrise Friday, quickly coming to an end by mid-morning. Clouds will then move out from north to south by noon with sunny and cool weather for the afternoon. It looks like jacket weather through the afternoon with highs around 60° and a chilly breeze out of the north.

A clear and cold night will follow with a surface high bringing calm conditions to the area by Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures to bottom out with morning lows in the 30s. The coldest readings will likely be east of Hwy. 65 and near Hwy. 63 where readings could get close to freezing. Some patchy frost is expected. A few record lows may be challenged as well.

RECORD LOWS THREATENED SATURDAY MORNING

The morning chill will give way to a nice afternoon with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Clouds will roll in by Saturday evening as a cold front approaches. A light shower or two is possible Saturday night, but most areas will remain dry. The cold front will clear the area Sunday morning with bright skies and cool temperatures in store for Mother’s Day.

The cool pattern will continue into the first half of next week. Rain will return as well as we switch gears from a cool pattern to a warmer pattern as a trough tries to develop across the Western U.S.

Clouds will move in on Monday with showers possible by the end of the day. A showery stretch of weather will follow through Tuesday into Wednesday as a frontal boundary tries to lift north through the area. The clouds and wet weather will make for unusually cool conditions for May with highs in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. Warmer and more humid weather should develop on Wednesday.

The rest of next week looks warm and more humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. All in all, next week is looking wet.