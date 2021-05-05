Wednesday, May 5 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the region and this brings a lot more pleasant of a Hump Day for us. Sunshine returns and the airmass is a lot more refreshing thanks to drier air sinking in from the north. Highs round out below average for this time of year thanks to the northerly breeze, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. A few more clouds arrive late today into tonight as a weak area of low pressure moves our way. This disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday but most of us will stay dry. A warm front then begins to lift our way to end the workweek and this boundary could bring a few showers to end the workweek.

Temperatures try and rebound on Friday as a result, with afternoon readings rising back close to 70°. Our next cold front slides in by Saturday into Sunday which looks to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer.

Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying seasonable, in the lower 70s. Our pattern looks to remain more active as we progress into the second week of the month. An area of low pressure moves our way to kick-start the workweek bringing more chances for showers Monday with a few storms possible by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer