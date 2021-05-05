Wednesday, May 5 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the region and this brings a lot more pleasant of a Hump Day for us. Sunshine returns and the airmass is a lot more refreshing thanks to drier air sinking in from the north. Highs round out below average for this time of year thanks to the northerly breeze, topping out in the mid to upper 60s. A few more clouds arrive late today into tonight as a weak area of low pressure moves our way. This disturbance brings the chance for a few showers on Thursday but most of us will stay dry. A warm front then begins to lift our way to end the workweek and this boundary could bring a few showers to end the workweek.

Temperatures try and rebound on Friday as a result, with afternoon readings rising back close to 70°. Our next cold front slides in by Saturday into Sunday which looks to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Instability builds again which could lead to severe storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We’ll be monitoring data closely as time gets closer.

Moisture looks to linger into Sunday as well with temps staying seasonable, in the lower 70s. Our pattern looks to remain more active as we progress into the second week of the month. An area of low pressure moves our way to kick-start the workweek bringing more chances for showers Monday with a few storms possible by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

39°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
1 mph WSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

43°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Thursday

65° / 42°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 65° 42°

Friday

68° / 52°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 68° 52°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 70° 57°

Sunday

62° / 43°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 62° 43°

Monday

59° / 44°
Showers
Showers 30% 59° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 48°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 62° 48°

Hourly Forecast

41°

6 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
46°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
50°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
61°

58°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
56°

54°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
54°

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
52°

51°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

49°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

48°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

