Wednesday, May 27 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with some showers/ rumbles of thunder this morning. The pattern stays active today through tomorrow.

A big upper-level low is stalled to our southwest over the Texas Panhandle. Like the storm that kept us cloudy last week, this storm will become cut-off, or detached from the jet stream. When that happens, the storm is thrown off its highway and there is nothing to kick it out or move it along. Therefore, it will maintain control of our weather for the next two days.

With the storm positioned to our south, that will keep the door open to Gulf of Mexico moisture and storm chances coming. Expect scattered showers/ storms daily with a warm and muggy air mass keeping highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

While this set-up will keep us wet, because it is detached from the jet stream (our main source of wind energy), it is not conducive to severe weather. While thunder and heavy rain are likely, we are not concerned about severe weather this week.

However, with soils saturated, rivers aggravated, and a high water table, flooding will be a concern. Expect any swollen or rising rivers to continue rising. Any low-water crossings already inundated could get worse. Another 1″ rain is possible through Thursday. If you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!

The storm finally kicks to the east by Friday. We’ll start with a few clouds and find some clearing skies and ample sunshine in the afternoon. High pressure takes over this weekend bringing much-welcomed sunshine.

Expect sunny skies and highs warming into the middle 80’s through the middle of next week!