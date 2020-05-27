Wednesday, May 27 Morning Forecast

Storm chances continue today and tomorrow

We’re starting out with some showers/ rumbles of thunder this morning. The pattern stays active today through tomorrow.

A big upper-level low is stalled to our southwest over the Texas Panhandle. Like the storm that kept us cloudy last week, this storm will become cut-off, or detached from the jet stream. When that happens, the storm is thrown off its highway and there is nothing to kick it out or move it along. Therefore, it will maintain control of our weather for the next two days.

With the storm positioned to our south, that will keep the door open to Gulf of Mexico moisture and storm chances coming. Expect scattered showers/ storms daily with a warm and muggy air mass keeping highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

While this set-up will keep us wet, because it is detached from the jet stream (our main source of wind energy), it is not conducive to severe weather. While thunder and heavy rain are likely, we are not concerned about severe weather this week.

However, with soils saturated, rivers aggravated, and a high water table, flooding will be a concern. Expect any swollen or rising rivers to continue rising. Any low-water crossings already inundated could get worse. Another 1″ rain is possible through Thursday. If you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!

The storm finally kicks to the east by Friday. We’ll start with a few clouds and find some clearing skies and ample sunshine in the afternoon. High pressure takes over this weekend bringing much-welcomed sunshine.

Expect sunny skies and highs warming into the middle 80’s through the middle of next week!

Overcast

Springfield

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 75° 62°

Thursday

75° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 61°

Friday

76° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 76° 53°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 77° 56°

Sunday

79° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 59°

Monday

81° / 61°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 81° 61°

Tuesday

86° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 86° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 AM
Showers
60%
63°

65°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
67°

69°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
70°

75°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
71°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
70°

69°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
69°

68°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

66°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

65°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
65°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

