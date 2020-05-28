Wednesday, May 27 Evening Forecast

Unsettled weather pattern continues across the region as a slow moving storm swirls just southwest of the Ozarks. The storm brought another round of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday afternoon with pockets of locally heavy rainfall. The slow movement of some of the showers coupled with high levels of moisture in the atmosphere led to a few pockets of excessive rain and flooding. 1 to 3″ of rain fell earlier in the afternoon near Neosho, MO, with some flooding reported.

Showers and thunderstorms spread across Springfield with heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds. The showers quickly faded after sunset. Partial clearing and wet ground conditions along with light winds will lead to fog later tonight. A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for Southwest Missouri through 9 am Thursday.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 9 AM THURSDAY

It will be a repeat performance on Thursday with a mostly cloudy morning giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Temperatures will again warm into the low to mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will once again linger into the evening with a front pressing in from the northwest. Drier air moving in behind the front will bring an end to the wet pattern by Friday morning.

Rainfall totals will be spotty with a general 0.25″ to 1″ expected. Locally higher amounts of 2″ are certainly possible with localized flooding not out of the question.

Patchy early fog and low clouds Friday morning will give way to sunny skies during the morning. Temperatures and humidity levels will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.

A long stretch of mainly dry weather will follow well into next week. Dry air near the surface will make for pleasant weekend weather with comfortably cool lows and comfortably warm highs. Skies will be mainly clear, but there could be some clouds at times as pockets of upper-level energy drop in out of the northwest.

The jet stream pattern will keep the dry pattern going over the area well into next week as a ridge develops over the middle of the country. Temperatures will climb under the ridge with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will be climbing as well with a muggy feel developing by Tuesday afternoon.

Clear

Springfield

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Harrison

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Rolla

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 60% 74° 58°

Thursday

75° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 75° 58°

Friday

76° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 76° 52°

Saturday

76° / 56°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 76° 56°

Sunday

78° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 78° 59°

Monday

81° / 61°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 61°

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 86° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

7 AM
Showers
40%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
64°

66°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

68°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

72°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

68°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
68°

66°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

65°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

64°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

64°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

63°

10 PM
Showers
40%
63°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

Trending Stories