Wednesday, May 26 Morning Forecast

Our Hump Day is looking brighter and drier across the region but we still keep the potential for stray showers and storms. If one could develop this afternoon, it has the chance to become a little stronger with gusty winds and some hail, so keep your eyes on the sky. Highs will warm back into the 80s with the muggy feel increasing. Our best chance for storms arrives as our next cold front moves into the Ozarks later on tomorrow. This disturbance will bring more clouds overnight with a slight chance for a shower or storm. As this front begins to move our way, showers and thunderstorms will develop out to the northwest. These will likely be strong to severe. The risk for severe weather in the viewing area then begins to increase as it sweeps in. It’s going to be warm and muggy ahead of this boundary which will lead to the potential for severe storms. We have an Enhanced Risk across much of the Ozarks meaning numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are possible including a few tornadoes. A widespread line of storms is looking like the main mode though, which would favor gusty winds and some larger hail. Make sure you stay tuned for our latest forecast. Showers should clear the area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday but we could see a couple lingering during the morning. We’ll likely see more sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds during the afternoon. Highs will get knocked back behind the front too with temps topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our Memorial Day Weekend is looking pretty good as of now. High pressure looks to build in behind the cold front with lots of sunshine in store for Saturday. More sunshine arrives on Sunday with highs climbing back into the lower 70s. Clouds do begin to develop again by the start of next week ahead of another disturbance which could bring some rain by next Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer