Wednesday, May 26 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Warm and humid weather blanketed the area on Wednesday. Temperatures during the afternoon climbed into the low to mid 80s with a few showers and thunderstorms bubbling up east of Hwy. 65. This activity will make a quick exit early this evening with warm and quiet conditions overnight.

Thursday will be a different matter. An active day is expected with a few waves of storms expected to sweep through the Ozarks. The first wave will move across Central and Northern Missouri during the morning into the early afternoon. It’s a little unclear how far south this round will get, but certainly as far south as Lake of the Ozarks east to Rolla will be in play. Damaging winds and hail will be possible with this wave of storms.

Further south storm chances look fairly low during the morning with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s by afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms may try to bubble up during the heat of the day. Most of the stormy weather will come with a line or lines of strong to severe storms that will organize to the west before sweeping east and southeast through the area during the late afternoon and evening hours. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, and the threat could be fairly widespread. Pockets of large hail are also possible with the stronger storms. The threat of tornadoes looks low, but areas where the squall lines surge east could be prone to producing a few brief tornadoes.

The timing for severe weather with the second wave will be focused along and north of the interstate through early evening, shifting southeast of the interstate by mid to late evening. There should be a tendency for the severe threat to diminish by late evening with strong to severe storms clearing the area by early Friday morning.

The rain will exit by Friday morning with breezy northwest winds pumping in cooler and less humid air. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs ranging from the 60s north to 70s south. The day as a whole looks fairly sunny to the south of Hwy. 60 with much cloudier conditions to the north.

The holiday weekend will be ideal for getting outside, and especially nice for camping. Overnight temperatures will be chilly with daytime temperatures comfortably warm. Temperatures will tend to run about 10° below normal through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer by Sunday and Monday, but still very mild for late May.

Memorial Day will feature increased cloud cover with a possibility for showers creeping in later in the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more likely Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

83°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with a slight chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
67°F Variable clouds with a slight chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Branson

85°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Rolla

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

West Plains

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Isolated Storms
Isolated Storms 30% 82° 67°

Thursday

83° / 58°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 83° 58°

Friday

69° / 47°
AM Shower
AM Shower 20% 69° 47°

Saturday

69° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 48°

Sunday

74° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 54°

Monday

74° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 74° 59°

Tuesday

73° / 60°
Showers
Showers 30% 73° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Sunny
2%
83°

81°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
81°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
72°

71°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
69°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

78°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
78°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
80°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
81°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
77°

76°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
76°

77°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
77°

78°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
78°
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100