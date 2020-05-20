Wednesday, May 20 Morning Forecast

Clouds and spotty showers possible again today

Our upper-level low is still slowly spinning to the east, continuing to throw clouds into the Ozarks.

Today expect much of the same as the last few today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, north winds, and cool highs in the upper 60’s. A few spotty showers will be possible, mainly east of HWY 65.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow will be the last day that storm is in control of our weather. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will finally be able to warm up some, making it into the lower 70’s.

By Friday that storm exits east and a warm front enters the Ozarks. This will be the focus for warmer 80’s and healthier storm chances. We’ll need to watch out for some strong and severe ones.

Storm chances continue on Saturday with highs in the 80’s.

A more organized storm will turn us cloudier and wetter by Sunday and Monday. Expect showers/ storms around for Memorial Day, lingering into Tuesday.

Highs will be closer to average through this stormier stretch. Flooding will be a concern since our soils are already so saturated.

Overcast

Springfield

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 56°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 30% 69° 56°

Thursday

73° / 60°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 73° 60°

Friday

79° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 79° 64°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 83° 66°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 65°

Monday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

