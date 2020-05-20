Wednesday, May 20 Morning Forecast

Our upper-level low is still slowly spinning to the east, continuing to throw clouds into the Ozarks.

Today expect much of the same as the last few today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, north winds, and cool highs in the upper 60’s. A few spotty showers will be possible, mainly east of HWY 65.

Mostly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the middle 50’s.

Tomorrow will be the last day that storm is in control of our weather. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will finally be able to warm up some, making it into the lower 70’s.

By Friday that storm exits east and a warm front enters the Ozarks. This will be the focus for warmer 80’s and healthier storm chances. We’ll need to watch out for some strong and severe ones.

Storm chances continue on Saturday with highs in the 80’s.

A more organized storm will turn us cloudier and wetter by Sunday and Monday. Expect showers/ storms around for Memorial Day, lingering into Tuesday.

Highs will be closer to average through this stormier stretch. Flooding will be a concern since our soils are already so saturated.