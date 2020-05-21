Wednesday, May 20 Evening Forecast

We enjoyed another day of mild and quiet weather across the area compliments of a “cut-off storm” swirling east of the area. The storm will continue to influence our weather for one more day with stormier weather set to return on Friday.

For tonight, we’ll find partly starry skies. Skies will again be clearest over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where overnight lows will be coolest.

Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with temperatures continuing to edge a bit higher. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A warm front will be approaching from the south by late afternoon and this may lead to a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over Northwest Arkansas.

Active weather returns on Friday. A warm front moving into the area will provide the focus with an upper-level storm helping to trigger storms. There will be a chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity during the morning. Storm chances look higher later in the afternoon or overnight though. Storms look like they will bubble up west of the area, organizing into a complex of storms that will surge east along the warm front. Severe weather looks possible with the overall set up favoring strong winds and some hail. There may also be at least a low risk for tornadoes.

Storms by Saturday morning may focus the attention for wet weather to our south. Saturday looks like a drier day with partly sunny skies developing along with highs in the low 80s. A low chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day.

Sunday looks warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up during the afternoon.

A cold front will edge into the area on Monday. This coupled with a soupy atmosphere and some upper-level energy over Texas back into New Mexico will lead to widespread clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look a little cooler too, but it will remain humid.

At least a chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue into Wednesday with temperatures getting a little warmer.

Stronger storms will be possible Sunday through Tuesday, but the overall risk doesn’t look high or widespread with atmospheric winds on the weak side.

Rain amounts through next Wednesday will be a general 1 to 3″ with locally higher totals possible.

Overcast

Springfield

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
6 mph NE
65%
Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
8 mph E
10%
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Branson

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
0 mph
68%
Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
5 mph E
20%
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

68°F Few Clouds Feels like 68°
7 mph E
63%
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
5 mph ESE
10%
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
8 mph ENE
84%
Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
7 mph E
20%
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
5 mph E
68%
Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
4 mph ENE
20%
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 69° 57°

Thursday

73° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 73° 60°

Friday

79° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 50% 79° 62°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 81° 65°

Monday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 63°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Hourly Forecast

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

57°

3 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
10%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

60°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

