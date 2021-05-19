Wednesday, May 19 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are in store again today as another piece of upper-level spin in the atmosphere moves our way. With the moisture in the air as well as the warming temps this afternoon, a few storms could become stronger this afternoon. Smaller hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns if we see a couple of severe storms. The best bet for seeing this activity are during the afternoon and evening. Temps this afternoon rise back into the 70s across the Ozarks which is seasonable for this time of year. Isolated showers and stray storms do continue through the overnight with temps only falling back into the 60s. It’s looking like the pattern that we’ve been in starts to amplify some by the latter half of the workweek. We could still see widely scattered storms on Thursday but it’s looking like some sun will start to peek out. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers still possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line Frida into Saturday but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like Tuesday, the chance of storms will return. This boundary will likely knock our temps back into the 70s after a weekend in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer