Wednesday, May 19 Morning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms are in store again today as another piece of upper-level spin in the atmosphere moves our way. With the moisture in the air as well as the warming temps this afternoon, a few storms could become stronger this afternoon. Smaller hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns if we see a couple of severe storms. The best bet for seeing this activity are during the afternoon and evening. Temps this afternoon rise back into the 70s across the Ozarks which is seasonable for this time of year. Isolated showers and stray storms do continue through the overnight with temps only falling back into the 60s. It’s looking like the pattern that we’ve been in starts to amplify some by the latter half of the workweek. We could still see widely scattered storms on Thursday but it’s looking like some sun will start to peek out. Friday into the start of the weekend is looking drier but still muggy as the area of high pressure to our east shifts back westward. We’ll see a few showers still possible closer to the Missouri-Kansas State-line Frida into Saturday but much of the viewing area will begin drying out. Highs really warm up thanks to the sunshine and southerly flow too with highs topping out above average into early next week. The low to mid-80s are on tap across the Ozarks Friday through next Monday. A cold front finally begins to approach the region by early next week and it’s looking like Tuesday, the chance of storms will return. This boundary will likely knock our temps back into the 70s after a weekend in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Branson

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 65°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 74° 65°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms 40% 77° 65°

Friday

81° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 64°

Saturday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 82° 63°

Sunday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 63°

Monday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
11%
65°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
66°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
67°

69°

1 PM
Few Showers
32%
69°

70°

2 PM
Showers
56%
70°

70°

3 PM
Showers
44%
70°

70°

4 PM
Showers
53%
70°

71°

5 PM
Rain
66%
71°

69°

6 PM
Light Rain
67%
69°

70°

7 PM
Light Rain
61%
70°

69°

8 PM
Showers
59%
69°

67°

9 PM
Showers
48%
67°

67°

10 PM
Showers
49%
67°

67°

11 PM
Showers
53%
67°

66°

12 AM
Showers
56%
66°

66°

1 AM
Showers
48%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
43%
66°

66°

3 AM
Showers
38%
66°

65°

4 AM
Showers
41%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
53%
65°

65°

6 AM
Showers
46%
65°

