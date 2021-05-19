Wednesday, May 19 Evening Forecast

Rain… rain… and more rain. It has been one of those soggy weeks in the Ozarks! Moisture is surging in from the south, bringing more rain and storm chances into the evening. Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized flooding could be possible. The most likely place to see the higher rainfall totals will be our western counties where training of storms will set up (one storm following after another). This will be along the Missouri/Oklahoma, Missouri/Kansas state line.

Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday across the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-70’s. Some of our counties to the east may actually get into the lower-80’s where they will be staying dryer throughout the day. Friday will continue with the chance of scattered storms in the afternoon, but after that, we will see a break in the rain showers…. for now.

I don’t expect Saturday to be sunny and hot, but it should be dry. I think we will see cloudy and warm conditions. Temperatures will be above average this weekend. Get ready for warm and muggy!

By next week, the pattern will return to active with a few days full of rain chances. We will be monitoring closely the storm possibility.