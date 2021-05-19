Wednesday, May 19 Evening Forecast

Rain… rain… and more rain. It has been one of those soggy weeks in the Ozarks! Moisture is surging in from the south, bringing more rain and storm chances into the evening. Widespread flooding is not expected, but localized flooding could be possible. The most likely place to see the higher rainfall totals will be our western counties where training of storms will set up (one storm following after another). This will be along the Missouri/Oklahoma, Missouri/Kansas state line.

Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday across the area. Temperatures will be in the mid-70’s. Some of our counties to the east may actually get into the lower-80’s where they will be staying dryer throughout the day. Friday will continue with the chance of scattered storms in the afternoon, but after that, we will see a break in the rain showers…. for now.

I don’t expect Saturday to be sunny and hot, but it should be dry. I think we will see cloudy and warm conditions. Temperatures will be above average this weekend. Get ready for warm and muggy!

By next week, the pattern will return to active with a few days full of rain chances. We will be monitoring closely the storm possibility.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Some clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 61°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 80° 65°

Monday

78° / 67°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 67°

Tuesday

81° / 68°
Showers
Showers 40% 81° 68°

Wednesday

83° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 69°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
69°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
73°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
69°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
67°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
64°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
62°

61°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
63°
