Wednesday, May 13 Overnight Forecast

We finally began to shake free of the cold today with a warm front making inroads across the Ozarks. Temperatures and humidity levels were noticeably higher this afternoon. Clouds and showers moving in out of Kansas curbed our warm-up to some extent though with highs in the 60s north to 70s south.

The warming trend continues on Thursday. Temperatures will get a nice head start early in the day with readings in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine will be more prevalent on Thursday, but there will still be quite a bit of cloud cover at times. Like today, we’ll have a sneaky chance for showers or thunderstorms as an upper-level storm slips through toward early afternoon. This should bring a round of increased cloud cover from late morning into the afternoon with a chance for at least some spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm though, it’s just how warm and that will be dictated by how much cloud cover and shower activity the disturbance brings. Right now look for highs to be in the 75 to 80° range.

Rain chances will ramp up Thursday night from north to south. A cold front dropping in from the northwest will trigger thunderstorms across Eastern Kansas and Northern Missouri by Thursday evening. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail and possibly strong wind gusts. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but the overall set-up isn’t one that favors tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather in our area will be closer to Central Missouri through midnight. Storms will gradually sag south into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas by Friday morning. Heavy rain is another concern, especially west of Hwy. 65 into Eastern Kansas where the rain could be excessive leading to flash flooding.

RISK OF STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THURSDAY NIGHT

The rain will wind down Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures the remainder of the day. There will be a chance for showers, but it looks like the morning rain will tend to take the punch out of the atmosphere for afternoon rain.

A frontal boundary will linger in the area through Saturday. Clouds look widespread with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through the area yet again. A front will slip across the area Sunday morning into the afternoon bringing an end to rain chances. Rain amounts over the next three days will be in the 1 to 3″ range with locally higher amounts that may top 4″. Flooding will be a concern.

Drier weather will start to build in Sunday afternoon with an extended stretch of nice weather through the middle of next week.

Clear

Springfield

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms and windy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms and windy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

65°F Few Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 62°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 69° 62°

Thursday

78° / 60°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 78° 60°

Friday

75° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 75° 62°

Sunday

75° / 53°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 75° 53°

Monday

74° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 51°

Tuesday

77° / 56°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 77° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

68°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
68°

