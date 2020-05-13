Wednesday, May 13 Morning Forecast

After a second day of record cold highs, it will be much warmer and more-May-like today.

A warm front swings north bringing in a much warmer air mass. Highs get back to average in the upper 60’s, lower 70’s. A few storms will be possible as this warm front comes through. One or two of these storms could be capable of quarter size hail and locally heavy rain.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the 60’s.

The active pattern continues tomorrow with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

A front sags south overnight, where a few showers/ storms could organize. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible along this line. The front stalls through the weekend, setting the stage for continued storm chances and a heavy rain set-up. We are still looking at 2-4″ rain totals through Sunday.

Temperatures stay warm through the active pattern, in the upper 70’s.

We’ll finally dry out by Monday of next week.