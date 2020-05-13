Wednesday, May 13 Morning Forecast

Weather

Much warmer today, active pattern continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a second day of record cold highs, it will be much warmer and more-May-like today.

A warm front swings north bringing in a much warmer air mass. Highs get back to average in the upper 60’s, lower 70’s. A few storms will be possible as this warm front comes through. One or two of these storms could be capable of quarter size hail and locally heavy rain.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the 60’s.

The active pattern continues tomorrow with a few storms possible in the afternoon. Highs stay warm in the upper 70’s.

A front sags south overnight, where a few showers/ storms could organize. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible along this line. The front stalls through the weekend, setting the stage for continued storm chances and a heavy rain set-up. We are still looking at 2-4″ rain totals through Sunday.

Temperatures stay warm through the active pattern, in the upper 70’s.

We’ll finally dry out by Monday of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 40% 72° 62°

Thursday

78° / 62°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 40% 78° 62°

Friday

75° / 62°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 62°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 75° 62°

Sunday

74° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 30% 74° 56°

Monday

77° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 77° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 AM
Showers
60%
53°

54°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

56°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
56°

59°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

65°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
64°

62°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now