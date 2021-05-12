Wednesday, May 12 Morning Forecast

Drier air finally gets into the Ozarks by mid-week and this will bring a return to the sunshine. High pressure is building our way and this is going to decrease the clouds and start to bring our temps back in the positive direction. Below average conditions do though continue with afternoon readings still struggling to get out of the lower 60s. With a starry night on tap heading into early Thursday, lows look to take the tumble once again. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the 30s and 40s which is nearly 15° below where we should be for this time of year. Winds start to turn around from the south Friday which ushers in milder conditions as we close down the workweek. Highs Friday afternoon will top out close to 70° under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible but chances are looking slim at this point. The clouds develop ahead of our next storm system which looks to bring some showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday. We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday as this front begins to stall across the region. This stalled front continues to hang around and with impulses moving through in the atmosphere, our unsettled pattern is looking to continue. Showers and thunderstorms are on the table both Monday and Tuesday of next week and the somewhat stormy trend may hold into the latter half of next week. The severe weather threat at this point is looking minimal over the weekend but it is looking a little higher early next week. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer