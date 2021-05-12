Wednesday, May 12 Morning Forecast

Drier air finally gets into the Ozarks by mid-week and this will bring a return to the sunshine. High pressure is building our way and this is going to decrease the clouds and start to bring our temps back in the positive direction. Below average conditions do though continue with afternoon readings still struggling to get out of the lower 60s. With a starry night on tap heading into early Thursday, lows look to take the tumble once again. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the 30s and 40s which is nearly 15° below where we should be for this time of year. Winds start to turn around from the south Friday which ushers in milder conditions as we close down the workweek. Highs Friday afternoon will top out close to 70° under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible but chances are looking slim at this point. The clouds develop ahead of our next storm system which looks to bring some showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday. We keep the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday as this front begins to stall across the region. This stalled front continues to hang around and with impulses moving through in the atmosphere, our unsettled pattern is looking to continue. Showers and thunderstorms are on the table both Monday and Tuesday of next week and the somewhat stormy trend may hold into the latter half of next week. The severe weather threat at this point is looking minimal over the weekend but it is looking a little higher early next week. It’s something we’ll continue to monitor so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Starry skies. Low 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

51°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

47°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F A clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 63° 40°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 45°

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

73° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 73° 58°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 61°

Monday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 77° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
48°

50°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

54°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
61°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
47°

45°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
45°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
3%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

