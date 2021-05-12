Wednesday, May 12 Evening Forecast

Cool and quiet May weather to continue through the end of the week ahead of a warmer and stormier pattern.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies across most of the area. There will be a few clouds lingering across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas where upper-level moisture still lingers. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s east of Springfield and a Frost Advisory has been posted for Thursday morning.

Thursday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the week. Skies will remain mostly clear with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Friday will mark the transition to a more typical May pattern, one that will feature warmer temperatures and stormier weather.

Winds will become more southerly on Friday with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers may try to move into Western and Central Missouri. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A warm front will push north into the area Saturday. This will help trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout much of the day with a tendency for the highest rain chances to be north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will be mild with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and 70s.

The front will be draped across the area Saturday night and may trigger another widespread round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon skies will tend to clear out some to the south with rain chances shifting north into Central Missouri. This will open the door to much warmer weather with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity levels will be up too.

While a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out over the course of the weekend, no widespread severe weather is expected. Rainfall will be heaviest closer to Central Missouri where amounts of 1 to 2″ are possible. Rain amounts will tend to be under an inch to the south.

The pattern will remain active through next week with a trough positioned in the West. A steady south to southeast flow will keep temperatures warm and humidity levels up throughout the week. The pattern will also tend to prevent cold fronts from moving through the area.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day throughout the week. The risk for severe weather is tough to pin down this far out and will be more of a day-to-day assessment. Wind energy over the area doesn’t look to be very high and this will help keep the severe risk more limited. Storms may have a tendency to be driven more by instability that will build during the heat of the afternoon leading to a few marginally severe hail or wind events.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

61°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Starry skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

62°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

59°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 63° 41°

Thursday

67° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 45°

Friday

71° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 53°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 72° 58°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 78° 60°

Monday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 74° 61°

Tuesday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 76° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
47°

46°

2 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
2%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
3%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
3%
43°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
44°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

