Wednesday, March 4 Morning Forecast

Another beautiful day ahead!

We’re starting out with a few clouds and seasonal 30’s this morning.

We’ll find filtered sunshine and a few clouds, especially to the south today. A stalled front sits to our south bringing rain and severe storms to the Gulf Coast states. We stay dry but a few clouds do get slung into the Ozarks. Temperatures stay mild around 60 degrees.

Cool and quiet tonight — mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 30’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60’s.

Late Thursday into Friday a storm passes to our northeast through the Great Lakes. Again, we stay dry, but a cold front does shift our winds to the north and bring in a cooler air mass. By Friday we’ll find highs a little cooler in the lower 50’s — that’s still seasonal for this time of March!

Warmer lower 60’s return on Saturday with sunshine and breezy southerly winds. We stay warm and dry on Sunday despite an uptick in cloud cover. Rain holds off until after sunset with our next storm bringing showers/ thunder by Monday. We dry out and stay mild on Tuesday.

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

36°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
7 mph SW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 60° 36°

Thursday

63° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 32°

Friday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 34°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 63° 42°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 30% 65° 44°

Monday

61° / 42°
Showers
Showers 60% 61° 42°

Tuesday

60° / 46°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 60° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
60°

55°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

