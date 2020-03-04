Wednesday, March 4 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with a few clouds and seasonal 30’s this morning.

We’ll find filtered sunshine and a few clouds, especially to the south today. A stalled front sits to our south bringing rain and severe storms to the Gulf Coast states. We stay dry but a few clouds do get slung into the Ozarks. Temperatures stay mild around 60 degrees.

Cool and quiet tonight — mostly clear skies with lows in the middle 30’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 60’s.

Late Thursday into Friday a storm passes to our northeast through the Great Lakes. Again, we stay dry, but a cold front does shift our winds to the north and bring in a cooler air mass. By Friday we’ll find highs a little cooler in the lower 50’s — that’s still seasonal for this time of March!

Warmer lower 60’s return on Saturday with sunshine and breezy southerly winds. We stay warm and dry on Sunday despite an uptick in cloud cover. Rain holds off until after sunset with our next storm bringing showers/ thunder by Monday. We dry out and stay mild on Tuesday.