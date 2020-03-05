Wednesday, March 4 Evening Forecast

A high overcast kept temperatures a little cooler today with highs in the 50s across the area. The clouds will thin out by sunrise with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

The forecast has a bright and mild feel to it right into the weekend.

A cold front will push across the area Thursday with sunny skies and breezy northwest winds developing. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with the cooler readings north of the interstate.

Friday will have a cooler feel despite sunny skies. Temperatures will start frosty with readings around freezing before warming into the 50s during the afternoon.

Weekend weather will offer up more of the same with temperatures trending higher and a bit more cloudiness. Saturday will start sunny and cold with some high cloudiness moving through during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s and winds will be breezy out of the south. Winds will pick up a bit on Sunday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures overall will be warmer with morning lows well above freezing and afternoon highs well into the 60s.

Rain will hold off until Sunday night with showers building in from the southwest. Scattered showers and some thunder will be possible through Monday as a cold front sweeps through late in the day. Temperatures will remain mild. It looks like cloud cover and rain will limit how warm we can get with temperatures slowly warming through the 50s into the low 60s. Right now, it looks like instability levels will remain low enough to prevent strong to severe storms.

A quiet and brighter day will follow on Tuesday. There won’t be much in the way of cooler air moving in behind Monday’s front. This means mild weather will continue with highs near 60°. A quick-moving storm will sweep through Wednesday. There will be a chance for showers and possibly some thunder. Like with Monday’s front, instability levels look low enough to prevent stronger storms.

The overall pattern has a mild and unsettled look through at least the middle of the month. Storms look to bring rain and some thunder. The pattern may also generate some risk for stronger storms if enough instability can develop. The spring storm season looks like it’s now underway.

Clear

Springfield

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

57° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 57° 34°

Thursday

61° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 31°

Friday

55° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 55° 33°

Saturday

62° / 40°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 62° 40°

Sunday

64° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 64° 50°

Monday

61° / 40°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 61° 40°

Tuesday

60° / 43°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 60° 43°

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
40°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
37°

36°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
36°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

