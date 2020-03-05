Wednesday, March 4 Evening Forecast

A high overcast kept temperatures a little cooler today with highs in the 50s across the area. The clouds will thin out by sunrise with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

The forecast has a bright and mild feel to it right into the weekend.

A cold front will push across the area Thursday with sunny skies and breezy northwest winds developing. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with the cooler readings north of the interstate.

Friday will have a cooler feel despite sunny skies. Temperatures will start frosty with readings around freezing before warming into the 50s during the afternoon.

Weekend weather will offer up more of the same with temperatures trending higher and a bit more cloudiness. Saturday will start sunny and cold with some high cloudiness moving through during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s and winds will be breezy out of the south. Winds will pick up a bit on Sunday with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures overall will be warmer with morning lows well above freezing and afternoon highs well into the 60s.

Rain will hold off until Sunday night with showers building in from the southwest. Scattered showers and some thunder will be possible through Monday as a cold front sweeps through late in the day. Temperatures will remain mild. It looks like cloud cover and rain will limit how warm we can get with temperatures slowly warming through the 50s into the low 60s. Right now, it looks like instability levels will remain low enough to prevent strong to severe storms.

A quiet and brighter day will follow on Tuesday. There won’t be much in the way of cooler air moving in behind Monday’s front. This means mild weather will continue with highs near 60°. A quick-moving storm will sweep through Wednesday. There will be a chance for showers and possibly some thunder. Like with Monday’s front, instability levels look low enough to prevent stronger storms.

The overall pattern has a mild and unsettled look through at least the middle of the month. Storms look to bring rain and some thunder. The pattern may also generate some risk for stronger storms if enough instability can develop. The spring storm season looks like it’s now underway.