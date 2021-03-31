Wednesday, March 31 Morning Forecast

A cold front has made it through the region and this will bring much cooler conditions for our Hump Day. Northerly to northwesterly flow will usher in a well below average feel for this time of year but the drier air will help decrease the cloud cover.

We’ll see more of that cloudiness early with a lot more sunshine in-store during the afternoon. We can’t completely rule out a sprinkle or two across the viewing area but most will stay dry. Highs this afternoon will only get into the lower 50s in the metro which is nearly 10° below normal for the closeout of March. Tonight is when you’ll probably have to turn the heat back on as lows are really going to tumble. Light winds and the clear sky will aid us in dipping back into the 20s and 30s which is why a Freeze Warning is in effect from late tonight until early Thursday.





Tomorrow is looking gorgeous but it still won’t feel all that nice for Spring standards. Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 but we will see lots of sunshine. High pressure holds into Good Friday as southerly winds kick back in. That will initiate the warming trend for us with afternoon reading climbing back toward seasonable levels (low 60s). Even milder temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend so if you have any plans to be outdoors, you should be just fine.

Highs on Saturday surge back close to the 70-degree mark with Easter looking just as “eggsellent!” Get it?! We’re expecting the low to mid-70s for our Easter Sunday under a few clouds.

More clouds do stream in by Monday into Tuesday but we can still call it a mix of clouds and sunshine. It looks like the warmest air of the season could arrive early next week with highs near 80° by Tuesday. A cold front looks to arrive by the middle of next week which could bring some moisture and cool us back down toward normal for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer