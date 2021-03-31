Wednesday, March 31 Evening Forecast

We’ve slipped into a cold snap that will deliver a couple of freezing mornings. Warmer weather will quickly follow by the weekend and continue well into next week.

For tonight, the area is under a Freeze Warning with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s in much of the area. The coldest readings will be closer to Lake of the Ozarks east to Rolla where temperatures will slip into the mid-20s. This will likely damage flowers that have opened up on trees and plants in those areas.

The morning cold on Thursday will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Another freeze is expected Friday morning along and east of Hwy. 65 and a Freeze Watch is in effect. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s once again near and east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s along Hwy. 65.

A surface high will be positioned east of the area by Friday with winds becoming southerly. This will help turn around the cold pattern with milder readings expected Friday afternoon. Skies will remain sunny.

Easter Weekend will be sunny and warm with highs near 70° Saturday and in the mid 70s Sunday.

The warm pattern will continue well into next week with temperatures and humidity levels slowly creeping higher. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80° by Tuesday afternoon and around 80° on Wednesday. This will the first time this spring for much of the area to hit 80°.

The warm pattern should continue into at least Thursday, but it will trend cooler heading into the following weekend. We should see rain chances return to the area late next week too.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

48°F Sunny Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

53°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

51°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

47°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

51°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 27°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 52° 30°

Friday

62° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 40°

Saturday

70° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 70° 46°

Sunday

74° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 74° 52°

Monday

77° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 77° 57°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 79° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

8 PM
Clear
0%
47°

44°

9 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

10 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

11 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

12 AM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
1%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
1%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
1%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
1%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
29°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

40°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

46°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

47°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
47°
