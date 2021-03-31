Wednesday, March 31 Evening Forecast

We’ve slipped into a cold snap that will deliver a couple of freezing mornings. Warmer weather will quickly follow by the weekend and continue well into next week.

For tonight, the area is under a Freeze Warning with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s in much of the area. The coldest readings will be closer to Lake of the Ozarks east to Rolla where temperatures will slip into the mid-20s. This will likely damage flowers that have opened up on trees and plants in those areas.

The morning cold on Thursday will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Another freeze is expected Friday morning along and east of Hwy. 65 and a Freeze Watch is in effect. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s once again near and east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s along Hwy. 65.

A surface high will be positioned east of the area by Friday with winds becoming southerly. This will help turn around the cold pattern with milder readings expected Friday afternoon. Skies will remain sunny.

Easter Weekend will be sunny and warm with highs near 70° Saturday and in the mid 70s Sunday.

The warm pattern will continue well into next week with temperatures and humidity levels slowly creeping higher. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80° by Tuesday afternoon and around 80° on Wednesday. This will the first time this spring for much of the area to hit 80°.

The warm pattern should continue into at least Thursday, but it will trend cooler heading into the following weekend. We should see rain chances return to the area late next week too.