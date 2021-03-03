Wednesday, March 3 Morning Forecast

So far, this week has been quiet and pleasant and that will continue for mid-week. Our Hump Day is looking gorgeous for this time of year thanks to a ridge of high pressure. This high will give us not only lots of sunshine today but a nice boost in our temperatures as well. We make a return to the 60s this afternoon and possibly the 70s for some of our southwestern neighborhoods.

The southwesterly flow is a warmer breeze for us and with the sun and the calmer winds, we should be able to warm up pretty fast. Clear and calm conditions are in store overnight with lows staying just a little above average for this time of the year. As we head out the door tomorrow, we’ll encounter the 30s but we’ll see another great start to the day with plenty of sunshine. This ridge holds for Thursday as well with highs once again surging into the 60s and 70s. Enjoy it because Friday isn’t looking so nice as our next storm system moves our way.

Shower chances arrive with that piece of energy by Friday along with a cool-down. Temps only look to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s to end the workweek with scattered showers possible. Better chances for rain will be southwest of the metro with our northern neighborhoods not seeing as much. Sunshiny skies and milder air take back over for the first weekend of the month with highs rising back toward 60° both Saturday and Sunday. As a trough digs in out west, southwesterly flow takes over aloft closer to home. This means We’ll be under the influence of a ridge and warmer conditions but this pattern looks to lead to more unsettled weather by mid-week as we tap into some of that Gulf moisture. This is something we’ll be watching closely and monitoring any potential for strong to severe storms.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

34°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 35F. Winds light and variable. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A mostly clear sky. Low 35F. Winds light and variable. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

34°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Low 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

40°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

41°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

33°F Sunny Feels like 28°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 67° 35°

Thursday

68° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 45°

Friday

50° / 33°
Showers
Showers 40% 50° 33°

Saturday

59° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 59° 35°

Sunday

63° / 40°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 63° 40°

Monday

65° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 65° 45°

Tuesday

68° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
37°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

54°

7 PM
Clear
1%
54°

50°

8 PM
Clear
2%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
2%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
3%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

1 AM
Clear
4%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
4%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
5%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
5%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
38°
