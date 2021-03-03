Wednesday, March 3 Evening Forecast

We’re still in the middle of one of the nicest stretches of weather so far this year with another nice one on tap for Thursday. Temperatures tonight will once again drop into the 30s, but like last night, there will be some variability with typically colder locations dropping below freezing.

Sunshine will drive temperatures up quickly on Thursday with temperatures in the 60 by noon and flirting with 70° by mid-afternoon.

We’ll wrap up the day with some high cloudiness spilling in from the west as the next storm approaches the area. Clouds will thicken up Thursday night with light showers spreading into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas before sunrise Friday. Light showers will continue on and off throughout the morning tapering off from the northwest during the afternoon. Rain amounts will be light, generally around or under a tenth of an inch with little to no rain closer to Central Missouri or east of Hwy. 63. Temperatures will also be running much cooler with rain-cooled areas south of Hwy. 60 stuck in the upper 40s to near 50°. Temperatures look a little warmer to the north where it will be mostly dry and there will be at least a little bit of sunshine.

Sunshine returns across the area on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. The weekend as a whole looks pretty nice, certainly quiet and dry. Temperatures will climb to near 60° Saturday and into the low 60s Sunday.

The expected pattern shift develops by Monday with a trough settling into the Western U.S. Temperatures look warmer on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Moisture will be working in by Tuesday as the Gulf opens up. This will lead to cloudier skies. Wetter weather develops by Wednesday as the first in a series of storms move out of the western trough. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to move in on Wednesday. There are some ingredients on the table that would support stronger thunderstorms, so there may be a possibility for some severe weather too.