Expect a sunny, calm and mild day today.

Be prepared to deal with some frost on the windshield this morning with temperatures cold in the low 30s and wind chills colder at times, though winds are slow this morning. We are getting close to being done with frost and freezes in Southwest Missouri. Our average last day to see a freeze going back to 1890 is April 13th, just 15 days from now.

After a few chilly days with periods of clouds we are finally looking at a day filled with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today will be around 60 degrees with winds light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures today will be in the low 60s.

Overnight tonight will be staying warmer in the low to mid-40s so no need to worry about any garden plants already in the ground. Thursday will feel like spring with temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees with increasing clouds. Winds Thursday will be breezy from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Warmer each day ending the week with a chance for severe weather Friday morning.

Looking at Friday, a strong area of low pressure will move out from the plains on Friday and into parts of Missouri. Thunderstorms can be expected to develop mainly east of Highway 65, but earlier storm development may initiate thunderstorms closer to I-49 Friday morning/midday.

Enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather Friday morning into the early afternoon.

The biggest concern with storms Friday is damaging wind gusts within a line of thunderstorms. There is also a low tornado risk, but the focus is on damaging winds.

Damaging winds of 70+ mph are possible with thunderstorms Friday. Tornado, hail and flooding risk is low.

By Friday afternoon the storms should be racing east with breezy winds remaining behind the storm activity and they should be well clear of the area Friday night. We will be cooler Saturday in the upper 50s and will warm quickly again Sunday into next week with additional rounds of rain and thunderstorms possible next Monday night/Tuesday.