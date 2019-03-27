Wednesday, March 27 Morning Forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Warm, breezy, and dry today - Elevated Fire Danger ---

High pressure is pushing east this morning and low pressure is starting to develop to the west. That will funnel strong southerly winds and warmer temperatures into the Ozarks today.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with strong southerly winds, gusts around 30 mph expected. That will push highs even warmer than yesterday, in the upper 60's, lower 70's! High of 72 degrees in Springfield.

With the gusty winds will come a dry air mass and dropping relative humidity -- no outdoor burning today! There is an elevated fire danger, any fires would spread rapidly!

We'll increase cloud cover overnight tonight as that low starts to make its approach. A few showers will be possible by sunrise with lows mild around 50 degrees.

Weak disturbances roll ahead of the stalled front tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. South winds will still be breezy with gusts to 30 mph, keeping highs in the upper 60's and lower 70's.

By Friday that cold front starts to make its way towards the Ozarks, temperatures continue to make near 70 degrees on breezy south winds. Moisture will increase ahead of the front, with dew points surging into the middle/ upper 50's. This could be enough to build low instability (fuel for storms) to bring an isolated severe threat.

A MARGINAL RISK is in play for extreme SW MO and NW AR. There, enough instability and wind energy could be present to fuel a few strong to severe storms. This threat will mainly be as the cold front comes through in the evening/ overnight with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.

A few showers could linger Saturday morning. Temperatures will tumble Saturday as much colder air spills into the Ozarks, clouds linger and highs only make it into the 40's!

Sunshine returns Sunday but highs stay chilly around 50 degrees. A gradual warming trend starts early next week.