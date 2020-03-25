Wednesday, March 25 Morning Forecast

Some patchy fog is possible on the roads this morning, otherwise, it will be a cooler start with lows in the 40’s.

Temperatures get a big boost today on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs soar 10 degrees above average into the lower 70’s.

We’ll stay mild tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 50’s.

Tomorrow will be incredibly warm on breezy southerly winds. Winds gust to 30 mph, pushing highs towards 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Highs near 80 degrees will be a few degrees shy of record. The record for Springfield is 82 (1910).

The big warm-up will set the stage for a strong cold front set to approach Friday. Showers/ storms will develop in the afternoon/ evening with some strong/ severe storms possible. We are still working on pinning down specifics in timing and threats so stay tuned for that. However, it does look like all modes of severe weather will be possible. Highs stay warm again, fueling the severe threat, in the middle 70’s.

By Saturday we’ll have showers exiting early. There’s some uncertainty in the timing of the cooler air coming it. It looks like it may lag a bit, we could still be mild on Saturday will cooler 60’s coming by Sunday.

Next rain chance isn’t until Tuesday.