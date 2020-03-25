Wednesday, March 25 Morning Forecast

Weather

Big warming trend starts today, highs will be near record tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some patchy fog is possible on the roads this morning, otherwise, it will be a cooler start with lows in the 40’s.

Temperatures get a big boost today on steady southerly winds and sunshine. Highs soar 10 degrees above average into the lower 70’s.

We’ll stay mild tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 50’s.

Tomorrow will be incredibly warm on breezy southerly winds. Winds gust to 30 mph, pushing highs towards 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Highs near 80 degrees will be a few degrees shy of record. The record for Springfield is 82 (1910).

The big warm-up will set the stage for a strong cold front set to approach Friday. Showers/ storms will develop in the afternoon/ evening with some strong/ severe storms possible. We are still working on pinning down specifics in timing and threats so stay tuned for that. However, it does look like all modes of severe weather will be possible. Highs stay warm again, fueling the severe threat, in the middle 70’s.

By Saturday we’ll have showers exiting early. There’s some uncertainty in the timing of the cooler air coming it. It looks like it may lag a bit, we could still be mild on Saturday will cooler 60’s coming by Sunday.

Next rain chance isn’t until Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

45°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

42°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

45°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 72° 54°

Thursday

80° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 80° 60°

Friday

76° / 60°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 76° 60°

Saturday

68° / 42°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 68° 42°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 41°

Monday

66° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 66° 44°

Tuesday

62° / 40°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
46°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

57°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

61°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now