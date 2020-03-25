Wednesday, March 25 Evening Forecast

Spring warmth looks like it will finally pay us a more extended visit. The visit started today with afternoon sunshine pushing temperatures close to 70°. Low clouds and fog were slow to closer to Hwy. 63 where readings were slow to warm into the 60s.

Fog is possible again tonight but over a limited area, mainly near Hwy. 63. The rest of the area will have mostly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 50s.

Southwest winds should make quick work of low clouds and morning fog over the Eastern Ozarks on Thursday. Skies will remain mostly sunny to partly sunny with breezy southwest winds and a touch of spring humidity developing. Temperatures will also have a spring, almost early summerlike feel as afternoon readings top out in the upper 70s to mid-80s. For some, including Springfield, this will be the first time to hit 80° this year. The warmth will also put some record highs in jeopardy.

A strong cap will keep the threat of any thunderstorm activity away into the evening Thursday night. After midnight scattered storms will develop across central areas of Missouri. A few of these could produce hail. The thunderstorm activity will also nudge a front south down to about Hwy. 60, bringing a chance for showers with it by Friday morning. Temperatures will range from the 50s north to 60s south with the front acting as a dividing line.

The front will wobble back to the north allowing warm and humid air to surge back to the north. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with temperatures warming through the 70s. It looks like some shower and thunderstorm activity may be possible Friday afternoon with a few stronger storms that could produce hail. The day as a whole though looks mostly quiet.

A potent storm will wind up as it passes by to the north Friday night into Saturday. Typically, this would be a favorable set up for stormy weather, but the overall timing of the storm’s passage and a lingering cap may keep storm chances lower than you would expect. That said, the timeframe bears watching. There will be a chance for storms, and a risk for some severe weather.

A front will push across the area Saturday morning into the afternoon. This lead front is really more of a dryline with less humid conditions sweeping through the area during the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to some sun with winds picking up north of the interstate. A cold front will push through by early evening ushering in some clouds and colder temperatures. Stronger winds will also spread southeast across the remainder of the area. Gusts over 40 mph look possible. Temperatures will remain mild through Saturday.

Sunday looks pretty nice, cooler yes, but skies will be bright with highs in the low 60s.

The next storm moves through early next week. The pattern has a very similar look to this week with clouds moving in Monday. This will likely keep temperatures a bit cooler. Rain and thunder will move in Monday night with showers and drizzle lingering into Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday looks cooler with highs in the 50s. Clouds may be slow to clear on Wednesday resulting in another cool day with highs in the 50s.

Clear

Springfield

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

66°F Few Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

West Plains

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 71° 53°

Thursday

82° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 82° 61°

Friday

77° / 64°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 77° 64°

Saturday

71° / 43°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 20% 71° 43°

Sunday

63° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 63° 43°

Monday

63° / 47°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 10% 63° 47°

Tuesday

57° / 43°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 57° 43°

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

60°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

