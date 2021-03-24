Wednesday, March 24 Morning Forecast

One system is clearing the area with another one developing to our southwest this morning. Our attention is going to shift to that disturbance as we progress through the next 24 hours. We do catch a brief break from the wet weather today with some sunshine returning. Clouds do remain pesky to our north with more sun to the south. Temps look to rise back into the low 60s ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive into our Thursday. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms. The best chances for these are going to be southeast of Springfield. There could be a few stronger storms, especially SE of the viewing area. We do have a Marginal Risk just southeast of the metro with a Slight Risk including Oregon and Howell Counties in Missouri. That Slight Risk also includes Newton up to Marion Counties and points east. The main concern is hail and gusty winds but again, isolated tornadoes are possible the closer you get to the low. Much of the viewing area looks to be on the western side of the low meaning a little more stable and cooler of an airmass. This would really limit any sort of severe weather risk which is a good thing. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front swings in late Saturday into Sunday. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but a sprinkle or two is possible. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 70s. Temps in town could top out in the mid-70s making it the warmest day so far this year. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the 50s and 60s under lots of sunshine. Another disturbance moves our way early next week and it could bring more rainfall by Monday evening into early Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer