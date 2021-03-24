Wednesday, March 24 Morning Forecast

One system is clearing the area with another one developing to our southwest this morning. Our attention is going to shift to that disturbance as we progress through the next 24 hours. We do catch a brief break from the wet weather today with some sunshine returning. Clouds do remain pesky to our north with more sun to the south. Temps look to rise back into the low 60s ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive into our Thursday. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms. The best chances for these are going to be southeast of Springfield. There could be a few stronger storms, especially SE of the viewing area. We do have a Marginal Risk just southeast of the metro with a Slight Risk including Oregon and Howell Counties in Missouri. That Slight Risk also includes Newton up to Marion Counties and points east. The main concern is hail and gusty winds but again, isolated tornadoes are possible the closer you get to the low. Much of the viewing area looks to be on the western side of the low meaning a little more stable and cooler of an airmass. This would really limit any sort of severe weather risk which is a good thing. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front swings in late Saturday into Sunday. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but a sprinkle or two is possible. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 70s. Temps in town could top out in the mid-70s making it the warmest day so far this year. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the 50s and 60s under lots of sunshine. Another disturbance moves our way early next week and it could bring more rainfall by Monday evening into early Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
44°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

50°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Becoming cloudy with occasional rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 44°

Thursday

53° / 38°
Showers
Showers 60% 53° 38°

Friday

68° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 68° 49°

Saturday

76° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 43°

Sunday

60° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 60° 39°

Monday

65° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 65° 49°

Tuesday

76° / 45°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 76° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
55°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

54°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
54°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
52°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
16%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
21%
50°

50°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

49°

1 AM
Rain
64%
49°

49°

2 AM
Rain
68%
49°

48°

3 AM
Rain
64%
48°

47°

4 AM
Rain
67%
47°

47°

5 AM
Showers
52%
47°

47°

6 AM
Showers
43%
47°
