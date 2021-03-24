Wednesday, March 24 Evening Forecast

Clouds made for a cool day along and north of the interstate Wednesday. Meanwhile, areas to the south enjoyed sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s. By late afternoon clouds were thickening back up ahead of the next storm that will make for a wet day Thursday.

Showers will spread in after midnight with some rumbles of thunder possible by sunrise over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

The day looks wet and cool with steady rain for most of the day. Most of the Ozarks will remain on the cool side of the storm track with temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day. Areas east of a Mtn. Home, AR, to Eminence, MO, line will likely be near or just east of the surface low track Thursday afternoon. This is where temperatures will be a little warmer and also where severe weather could come into play.

A few stronger storms are possible Thursday morning well south of the interstate with a bit of hail possible. The main event will be during the afternoon though as the surface low tracks out of North Central Arkansas. A few severe storms may try to develop near the surface low as it tracks from near Mtn. Home, AR, at noon to near Eminence, MO, by late afternoon. All modes of severe weather would be possible with those storms, but they should remain fairly isolated and hail will be the main risk.

Rainfall is another story. The steady rain will likely lead to some flooding of creeks and rivers and some low water crossings may be impacted during the afternoon. A stripe of heavy rainfall will likely fall from Northwest Arkansas up toward the St. Louis area with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible.

The rain should be on the way out by Thursday evening with clouds likely hanging around throughout the night north of the state line. Temperatures will turn chilly as well with readings dipping into the low to mid-40s.

Friday will begin with some low cloudiness, but should quickly transition to mostly sunny skies by late morning with afternoon sun pushing temperatures well into the 60s.

A beautiful weekend will follow. Saturday will be the nicer day of the two with the area ahead of a cold front much of the day. Breezy southwest winds and sunshine are a recipe for soaring temperatures this time of the year and it looks like it could be the warmest day of the year so far for many areas near and south of the interstate. Highs around 80° look possible south of the state line.

Colder air will follow the front, but Sunday still looks pretty nice. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures running about 10 to 15° cooler than Sunday.

We’ll begin the week with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible Monday night as a weak storm moves through the region. Temperatures will be mild on Monday and turn warm with humidity building on Tuesday. A cold front will sweep southeast across the area Tuesday night. There could be some shower activity Tuesday, but much of the rain and thunder will hold off until Tuesday night. There could be some stronger storms too. Chilly air will follow the front Wednesday.