Wednesday, March 24 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Clouds made for a cool day along and north of the interstate Wednesday. Meanwhile, areas to the south enjoyed sunshine and highs in the 60s and low 70s. By late afternoon clouds were thickening back up ahead of the next storm that will make for a wet day Thursday.

Showers will spread in after midnight with some rumbles of thunder possible by sunrise over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

The day looks wet and cool with steady rain for most of the day. Most of the Ozarks will remain on the cool side of the storm track with temperatures stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day. Areas east of a Mtn. Home, AR, to Eminence, MO, line will likely be near or just east of the surface low track Thursday afternoon. This is where temperatures will be a little warmer and also where severe weather could come into play.

A few stronger storms are possible Thursday morning well south of the interstate with a bit of hail possible. The main event will be during the afternoon though as the surface low tracks out of North Central Arkansas. A few severe storms may try to develop near the surface low as it tracks from near Mtn. Home, AR, at noon to near Eminence, MO, by late afternoon. All modes of severe weather would be possible with those storms, but they should remain fairly isolated and hail will be the main risk.

Rainfall is another story. The steady rain will likely lead to some flooding of creeks and rivers and some low water crossings may be impacted during the afternoon. A stripe of heavy rainfall will likely fall from Northwest Arkansas up toward the St. Louis area with amounts of 1 to 2″ possible.

The rain should be on the way out by Thursday evening with clouds likely hanging around throughout the night north of the state line. Temperatures will turn chilly as well with readings dipping into the low to mid-40s.

Friday will begin with some low cloudiness, but should quickly transition to mostly sunny skies by late morning with afternoon sun pushing temperatures well into the 60s.

A beautiful weekend will follow. Saturday will be the nicer day of the two with the area ahead of a cold front much of the day. Breezy southwest winds and sunshine are a recipe for soaring temperatures this time of the year and it looks like it could be the warmest day of the year so far for many areas near and south of the interstate. Highs around 80° look possible south of the state line.

Colder air will follow the front, but Sunday still looks pretty nice. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures running about 10 to 15° cooler than Sunday.

We’ll begin the week with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase Monday with showers possible Monday night as a weak storm moves through the region. Temperatures will be mild on Monday and turn warm with humidity building on Tuesday. A cold front will sweep southeast across the area Tuesday night. There could be some shower activity Tuesday, but much of the rain and thunder will hold off until Tuesday night. There could be some stronger storms too. Chilly air will follow the front Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
46°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
49°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

59°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
49°F Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 46°

Thursday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 40°

Friday

67° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 49°

Saturday

75° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 41°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 61° 40°

Monday

67° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 49°

Tuesday

75° / 43°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 75° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
56°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
53°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
50°

49°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
49°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
49°

49°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
49°

49°

2 AM
Rain
67%
49°

48°

3 AM
Rain
78%
48°

48°

4 AM
Rain
73%
48°

47°

5 AM
Showers
56%
47°

48°

6 AM
Showers
36%
48°

48°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
48°

48°

8 AM
Showers
38%
48°

49°

9 AM
Light Rain
63%
49°

50°

10 AM
Rain
81%
50°

50°

11 AM
Rain
89%
50°

51°

12 PM
Rain
97%
51°

50°

1 PM
Rain
89%
50°

50°

2 PM
Rain
88%
50°

49°

3 PM
Rain
96%
49°

49°

4 PM
Rain
95%
49°

48°

5 PM
Rain
73%
48°

48°

6 PM
Showers
43%
48°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100