Tuesday, March 23 Morning Forecast

A storm system continues to track through the region today and this will keep the wet weather around, especially for the first half of our Tuesday. The heaviest of the moisture has arrived early during the overnight and it will continue to move northeastward throughout the morning.

A dry slot tries to develop and does look to eat away at some of the precip. by the afternoon but I still think lingering showers will be scattered about the area. Ahead of the cold front, a little more instability develops, especially with any clearing. With that boundary moving in, we could see a couple of storms develop in our northern neighborhoods. These look to spark north of Highway 54 and move northeastward.

A couple could be on the strong to severe side with hail and gusty winds. Because of where we’ll be in relation to the low, we have a better chance to get these storms to rotate with a fair amount of wind shear. An isolated tornado isn’t off the table.

This is something we’ll be watching closely this afternoon. With the rain and the cloud cover, temps will be cooler. Expect afternoon reading in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most of us. We catch a brief break on Wednesday with the sunshine returning. Temps look to rise back into the low 60s ahead of our next disturbance which is slated to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. There does look to be a little more instability with this one which could bring some embedded thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms, especially SE of the viewing area. We do have a Marginal Risk just southeast of the metro with a Slight Risk including Oregon and Howell Counties in Missouri. That Slight Risk also includes Newton up to Marion Counties and points east.

The main concern is hail and gusty winds but again, isolated tornadoes are possible. Friday into the weekend is looking quieter right now but another cold front swings in late Saturday into Sunday. There doesn’t look to be a lot of moisture with this one as it moves through but it could still bring a few showers Saturday into Saturday night. With that flow coming in from the southwest Saturday, highs will likely surge back into the 60s and 70s. Cooler conditions are in store behind the front on Sunday, with temps rising back into the upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another disturbance moves our way early next week and it could bring more rainfall by Monday evening into early Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer