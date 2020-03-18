Wednesday, March 18 Morning Forecast

We’re starting off this morning with a round of showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. These will continue to move from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Those will move out of here leaving behind mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Temperatures will top off near 70° today.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and more showers and storms moving in.

Thursday, another batch of showers and storms will move in during the morning hours. These could be strong with the threat of damaging winds and large hail possible. Those will move out with maybe some lingering showers. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Then the afternoon becomes questionable for storm redevelopment. IF we can get storms to fire up again, all modes of severe weather will be possible especially south and east of I-44 as a cold front moves in. Behind that cold front will be much colder air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Friday will be noticeably drier and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds but with windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s!

Saturday will be much like Friday: a few clouds with temperatures topping off in the upper 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Our next chance of showers comes Sunday and then again on Tuesday.