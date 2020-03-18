Wednesday, March 18 Morning Forecast

Showers continue, severe weather possible Thursday --

We’re starting off this morning with a round of showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. These will continue to move from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Those will move out of here leaving behind mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Temperatures will top off near 70° today.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with mostly cloudy skies and more showers and storms moving in.

Thursday, another batch of showers and storms will move in during the morning hours. These could be strong with the threat of damaging winds and large hail possible. Those will move out with maybe some lingering showers. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s. Then the afternoon becomes questionable for storm redevelopment. IF we can get storms to fire up again, all modes of severe weather will be possible especially south and east of I-44 as a cold front moves in. Behind that cold front will be much colder air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s.

Friday will be noticeably drier and cooler. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40’s with a few clouds but with windy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s!

Saturday will be much like Friday: a few clouds with temperatures topping off in the upper 40’s and overnight lows in the middle 30’s.

Our next chance of showers comes Sunday and then again on Tuesday.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

41°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

45° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 27°

Saturday

51° / 37°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 51° 37°

Sunday

48° / 40°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 40% 48° 40°

Monday

58° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 60% 68° 45°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

74° / 46°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 40% 74° 46°

Hourly Forecast

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

37°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

27°

7 AM
Clear
10%
27°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
36°

