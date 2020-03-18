Wednesday, March 18 Overnight Forecast

Active weather through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for most of the area from 1 am Thursday into Thursday evening.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY

Warmer weather has finally spread north into the area and this will set the stage for stronger thunderstorms on Thursday. This evening will remain quiet with little or no rain to contend with. Rain and thunderstorms will spread in from the southwest well after midnight as a strong low-level jet and some upper-level storminess provides a focus. There will likely be embedded stronger storms that could produce some hail. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with winds picking up out of the southeast.

Rain and thunderstorms look rather widespread during the morning Thursday but will thin out during the afternoon. Widely scattered thunderstorms will try to set up in loose lines over the area later in the day gradually spreading east out of the area by late Thursday evening. The afternoon and early evening storms will have the highest capability of producing severe weather with all modes possible. This will include the risk of tornadoes.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE THURSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through before sunrise Friday sending temperatures tumbling. Readings will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will try to recover back into the mid to upper 40s.

A clear and cold night will follow with a freeze by Saturday morning. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s. This will definitely pose a risk to any cold-sensitive plants or plants that are blooming. It being so early in the spring, it looks like most plants will weather this freeze ok.

A chilly weekend will follow with increasing clouds on Saturday and highs close to 50°. A weak storm will move through on Sunday generating mostly cloudy skies and light showers mainly during the morning. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The pattern will trend warmer again next week with additional bouts of stormy weather. It looks like we may see a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with additional storms Thursday into Thursday night. Severe weather chances look highest with the late week round.