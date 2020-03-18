Wednesday, March 18 Overnight Forecast

Active weather through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for most of the area from 1 am Thursday into Thursday evening.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY

Warmer weather has finally spread north into the area and this will set the stage for stronger thunderstorms on Thursday. This evening will remain quiet with little or no rain to contend with. Rain and thunderstorms will spread in from the southwest well after midnight as a strong low-level jet and some upper-level storminess provides a focus. There will likely be embedded stronger storms that could produce some hail. Temperatures will remain mild through the night with winds picking up out of the southeast.

Rain and thunderstorms look rather widespread during the morning Thursday but will thin out during the afternoon. Widely scattered thunderstorms will try to set up in loose lines over the area later in the day gradually spreading east out of the area by late Thursday evening. The afternoon and early evening storms will have the highest capability of producing severe weather with all modes possible. This will include the risk of tornadoes.

SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE THURSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through before sunrise Friday sending temperatures tumbling. Readings will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will try to recover back into the mid to upper 40s.

A clear and cold night will follow with a freeze by Saturday morning. Temperatures will slip into the mid to upper 20s. This will definitely pose a risk to any cold-sensitive plants or plants that are blooming. It being so early in the spring, it looks like most plants will weather this freeze ok.

A chilly weekend will follow with increasing clouds on Saturday and highs close to 50°. A weak storm will move through on Sunday generating mostly cloudy skies and light showers mainly during the morning. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The pattern will trend warmer again next week with additional bouts of stormy weather. It looks like we may see a wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with additional storms Thursday into Thursday night. Severe weather chances look highest with the late week round.

Scattered Clouds

Springfield

63°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
60°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
62°F Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Late night thunderstorms
Late night thunderstorms 60% 69° 60°

Thursday

74° / 38°
Windy with thunderstorms in the area
Windy with thunderstorms in the area 60% 74° 38°

Friday

45° / 26°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 45° 26°

Saturday

49° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 49° 36°

Sunday

48° / 39°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 48° 39°

Monday

58° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 58° 47°

Tuesday

66° / 49°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 66° 49°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
62°

62°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

63°

9 AM
Rain
60%
63°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
64°

66°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
60%
66°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
66°

67°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
50%
67°

68°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
68°

68°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
40%
68°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
70°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
20%
71°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

62°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

